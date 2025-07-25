Pittsburgh Steelers' DK Metcalf, Aaron Rodgers Roommates for Training Camp
Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers continue navigating the offseason with a new-look group set to take the field during the 2025-26 season.
For former Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver DK Metcalf, he's already impressed his new signal-caller ahead of the year.
Rodgers praised Metcalf and his abilities with the four-time NFL MVP believing in the work ethic his receiver has.
“DK is a lead by example guy,” Rodgers said in an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “He’s a big reason I’m in Pittsburgh as well. Conversations that we had and just the kind of person that he is. At the start of the year, I didn’t really know DK at all.
"He’s like, ‘I work out at 6 a.m. every day.’ I’m like, okay, this guy has discipline, this guy has a drive. I said, ‘How about 8 o’clock because I’m gonna have to drive from Malibu to UCLA?’ He said, ‘Yeah, that’s fine.’"
Metcalf's sheer size and tenacity is what turns heads, but it's his character that has also taken Rodgers' attention.
“He’s not just a specimen, but he’s a really solid human being. He’s a solid, solid dude, and he leads by example. The way he practices — I think that’s one of the most encouraging things is the room goes how the top dog goes.”
Now, both Rodgers and Metcalf are suite-mates for training camp with the two joking about being "roommates" while addressing the media on Thursday.
“He knocked on my door. I thought it was the front door but it was actually my bathroom door, because we share a same bathroom,” Metcalf said.
“He was like, ‘Aw, man. I was hoping it was you.’ I was like, ‘Uh, I did not think I was going to have a roommate but glad to see you too, man.’ It was good to see his face and know that we could continue conversations outside the meeting room.”
The former Ole Miss wide receiver looks to make an immediate impact in his new home with four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers set to sling him the rock.
More Ole Miss News:
Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit 'Locked in' With the Rebels
Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Seeing Stock Soar After Elite 11 Performance
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.