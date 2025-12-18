Practice Report: Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in College Football Playoff

OXFORD, Miss. – No. 6 Ole Miss will begin their postseason run against the No. 11 Tulane on Saturday in Oxford. This marks the first College Football Playoff game in program history for either program.

Head coach Pete Golding spoke with the media this week to preview the 2:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday in Oxford. Bryan Brown, Joe Judge, Trinidad Chambliss and Will Echoles spoke with the media as well in this week's practice report.

Maintaining Rhythm

Ole Miss spent practice periods stressing execution, tempo, and situational reads as the offense prepped for another matchup with Tulane's defense.

Last time these teams met, the Rebels amassed 548 total yards of offense, with 300+ through the air and 240+ on the ground in their win.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss reinforced that the emphasis has been on consistent preparation this week,

"We've been locking in the details, every day is accountability," Chambliss said. "We know what we have to do, and we're going to lean on preparation this week."

Chambliss's performance in the earlier meeting was dominant, with 307 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and 112 rushing yards, a performance that set the tone for Ole Miss' offense.

The Rebels offense will hope to get off to another fast start to set the tone against the Green Wave on Saturday, as they did in their early season matchup.

Leadership

Head coach Pete Golding highlighted the importance of leadership and effort in practice. Ole Miss' first meeting with Tulane showcased the Rebels' ability to control both sides of the ball and finish drives — something Golding expects to build on.

"The practice part is the easy part when the love of football and effort is there," Golding said. "We've got older guys in leadership roles and they set the tone."

Golding also acknowledged that while the Rebels handled the Green Wave decisively in September, this week's preparation must stay sharp.

"They're well aware of that and what's at stake," Golding said. "We have to have a great week of preparation."

Leadership will continue to be a driving force as the Rebels prepare for their postseason debut, with veteran players setting the standard for focus and execution.

Defend the Vaught

Quarterbacks coach Joe Judge has been working closely with his unit on game management and situational execution.

With Chambliss' experience from the earlier victory and the crowd expected to be electric at the Vaught, Judge emphasized the atmosphere as a factor.

"We are going to try and create every possible advantage for our guys and we will feed off the home crowd at the Vaught," Judge said.

The Rebels' ability to sustain drives and control momentum was evident in the 45-10 win, as Ole Miss converted 7-of-11 third downs while limiting Tulane to 6-of-15.

Neutralizing, the Tulane pass rush will be another important key to victory for the Rebels. The Green Wave defense, engineered by head coach Jon Sumrall, led the AAC in sacks and tackles for loss.

"They are a big play defense and we have to be fundamentally sound throughout," Judge said.

The Rebels will look to channel the crowd's energy into a strong offensive showing and maintain control from the opening series.

Defensive Mindset

Defensive preparation this week continued around fundamentals, tackling, third-down efficiency and forcing turnovers, areas that helped the Rebels dominate in September.

In that matchup, Ole Miss held Tulane to just 10 points, the fewest allowed by the Rebel defense to the Green Wave in Oxford in decades.

Co-defensive coordinator Bryan Brown spoke to the culture and character of his unit:

"We've got a high character group with a bunch of selfless guys that want to do their job to put us in a position to win," Brown said.

Defensive tackle William Echoles echoed the team's collective focus.

"We have been dialed in for weeks and we are very focused," Echoles said.

Maintaining that focus and discipline will be key as the Rebels aim to replicate their early-season defensive dominance in the postseason.

Gametime

Ole Miss returns to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this Saturday, where the Rebels have had extreme success this season. Before what is widely considered the biggest game in Mississippi sports history, Golding said the team has approached the week with focus and intensity.

"We know what's at stake, and every day we've treated practice like it's game day," Golding said. "Our focus is on executing each detail right."

"Every day we're working on the things we can control, assignments, timing, and making sure we're ready for whatever they throw at us," Chamblis said.

With a combination of leadership, discipline, and the lessons from their early-season win over Tulane, the Rebels are aiming to carry their focus onto the field and start the College Football Playoff with a strong performance in front of their home crowd.

