Predicting the Outcome of Ole Miss Football's Regular Season Schedule in 2025
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will open the 2025 season on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in a Week 1 matchup against the Georgia State Panthers.
Ole Mis will roll out redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons as the program's new QB1 in Oxford with all eyes set to be on the youngster.
“I think Austin’s doing a really good job. He had a really good Saturday night and performed really well. We continue to emphasize, one of the things why we’ve had a really good record, performed really well, it’s not just the offensive stats, those passing yards and all that," Kiffin said. "It’s been taking care of the football at that position and doing a really good job of that.
"So that’s, of course, a big emphasis, especially with a first-time starter, to make sure that that’s the No. 1 emphasis for him. We’re excited. He’s got a lot of weapons that have done really good things in practice, so now we got to do that in a game.”
Now, with the 2025 season inching closer, what does the Rebels' schedule look like ahead of a challenging Southeastern Conference slate this fall?
We went to the ESPN Matchup Predictor to provide Ole Miss' chances in each game of the season using the computer model predictions.
The Ole Miss Matchup Predictor Chances:
Georgia State (August 30) – Ole Miss 94.4 percent
at Kentucky (September 6) – Ole Miss 71 percent
Arkansas (September 13) – Ole Miss 72.8 percent
Tulane (September 20) – Ole Miss 81.8 percent
LSU (September 27) – Ole Miss 57.7 percent
Washington St. (October 11) – Ole Miss 96.2 percent
at Georgia (October 18) – Georgia 74 percent
at Oklahoma (October 25) – Ole Miss 56.3 percent
vs. South Carolina (November 1) – Ole Miss 57.4 percent
vs. The Citadel (November 8) – Ole Miss 99 percent
vs. Florida (November 15) – Ole Miss 58.8 percent
at Mississippi St. (November 28) - Ole Miss 78.2 percent
Ole Miss is favored in every matchup besides the program's trip to Athens (Ga.) for a clash against the Bulldogs on Oct. 18.
Kiffin and the Rebels will open the 2025 season on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium with kickoff set for 6:45 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.