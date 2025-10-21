Predicting the Outcome of Ole Miss Football's Schedule With Oklahoma, Florida Left
No. 8 Ole Miss (6-1 3-1 SEC) will return to action on Saturday for a Week 9 clash against the Oklahoma Sooners with the backend of the 2025 schedule arriving.
After falling to the Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8, Lane Kiffin and Co. enter "must-win" territory down the stretch with the program looking to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.
Now, the stage is set for a Top-15 matchup on the road in Norman with Kiffin and Co. gearing up for a fiery Sooners squad this weekend.
"[Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables] has done an awesome job whenever he’s led the defense. Every year but one they’ve had Top 10 finishes, which is just a phenomenal job of how hard he gets them to play," Kiffin said on Monday.
"They’ve got great players now that he’s had a couple of years to get these guys in there and get them trained and coached. They’re playing well and better than any defense in the country. Have basically shut everybody down. Phenomenal.
"They’ve done an amazing job, and he just somehow gets the information to the guys and they do a great job of playing plays. They just do things that are very abnormal when they see plays that they think are coming and go to take them away and go to pick them off."
With five games remaining on the docket, what are the Rebels' chances in each matchup?
The Ole Miss Matchup Predictor Chances:
*Note: The percentages reflect Ole Miss' chances to earn a win.*
at Oklahoma (October 25) – 44.8 percent chance to win
vs. South Carolina (November 1) – 79.6 percent chance to win
vs. The Citadel (November 8) – 99.0 percent chance to win
vs. Florida (November 15) – 76.0 percent chance to win
at Mississippi St. (November 28) - 73.7 percent chance to win
Ole Miss is favored in each remaining matchup on the docket besides Saturday's clash against the Oklahoma Sooners.
Kiffin and the No. 8 ranked Rebels will kickoff against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday morning with kickoff locked in for 11 a.m. CT on ABC.
