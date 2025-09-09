Predicting the Outcome of Ole Miss Football's SEC Schedule Ahead of Arkansas Clash
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will return to Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Week 3 with the Arkansas Razorbacks heading to town for an SEC showdown.
After back-to-back wins to open the 2025 season, Kiffin and Co. will enter the conference matchup unblemished with an opportunity to carry their momentum against the Razorbacks.
In Week 2, redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons made his first career SEC start where he lifted the Rebels after going 13-for-24 with 279 total yards (235 pass, 44 rush), one rushing touchdown and two interceptions.
"Really proud of our guys," Kiffin said. "You know, coming down the road in the SEC and win is a hard thing to do. We play for it every year, and it's hard. So, proud of our guys. We started down ten to nothing, and then we got the ball in our territory, got aggressive, made some plays, and that was a big turning point."
Now, all focus turns towards Week 3 against the Arkansas Razorbacks as Kiffin and the Rebels look to remain unbeaten.
A look into the Week 3 game information, opening betting lines and the ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor results for Ole Miss' SEC slate.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 2-0
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-0
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 3 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -9.5 (-110)
- Arkansas: +9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -310
- Arkansas: +250
Total
- Over 62.5 (-112)
- Under 62.5 (-108)
Ole Miss enters Week 3 as 9.5-point favorites against Arkansas with all eyes on Simmons and Co. in Oxford.
The Ole Miss Matchup Predictor Chances:
Arkansas (September 13) – Ole Miss 73.7 percent
Tulane (September 20) – Ole Miss 87.3 percent
LSU (September 27) – Ole Miss 73.2 percent
Washington St. (October 11) – Ole Miss 97.0 percent
at Georgia (October 18) – Georgia 59.6 percent
at Oklahoma (October 25) – Ole Miss 63.6 percent
vs. South Carolina (November 1) – Ole Miss 74.4 percent
vs. The Citadel (November 8) – Ole Miss 99 percent
vs. Florida (November 15) – Ole Miss 77.1 percent
at Mississippi St. (November 28) - Ole Miss 82.6 percent
Lane Kiffin's Take: Simmons Shines in SEC Road Contest
“I think, and usually coming back home, I’ll say again, that was his first road start, and we have high expectations for our players, but, you know, first road starts in any level, including NFL, guys sometimes struggle early," Kiffin said.
"I think coming back home would be good and want him to take care of the ball, and not feel rushed when it’s not there. There were times in that game early I felt like because they were getting beat on some good rushes early, he started to feel that even when it wasn’t there. So, just calming him down.”
