Predicting the Outcome of Ole Miss' Schedule With South Carolina, Florida Left
No. 7 Ole Miss will be back in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night for an SEC showdown against LaNorris Sellers and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Lane Kiffin and Co. remain in headlines this week with the program's College Football Playoff hopes increasing following a Week 9 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners.
But the Rebels are taking it week-by-week with four games remaining on the schedule to close out the 2025 regular season.
"You see every week around the country, but especially in this conference, how hard the games are, how many are one possessions," Kiffin said on Monday.
"All our games have been one-possession final scores. And so, you know, this is a really challenging time to play in the SEC and coach in the SEC and especially adding another game next year to this and and battling through the schedule.
"I think about what we just did going to Georgia and Oklahoma and playing those those type of players."
With four games to go in 2025, what are the Ole Miss Rebels' chances in each game remaining on the docket?
The Game Information: Week 10 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m.. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 7-1 (4-1 SEC)
South Carolina Record: 3-5 (1-5 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 10 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -12.5 (-114)
- South Carolina: +12.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -520
- South Carolina: +385
Total
- Over 54.5 (-110)
- Under 54.5 (-110)
Ole Miss enters the Week 9 matchup as 5.5-point favorites with an opportunity to make a statement at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
The Ole Miss Matchup Predictor Chances:
*Note: The percentages reflect Ole Miss' chances to earn a win.*
vs. South Carolina (November 1) – Ole Miss 81.0 percent
vs. The Citadel (November 8) – Ole Miss 99 percent
vs. Florida (November 15) – Ole Miss 77.1 percent
at Mississippi St. (November 28) - Ole Miss 74.0 percent
No. 7 Ole Miss and South Carolina will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN with the Rebels looking to continue the program's red-hot 2025 season and move to 8-1.
