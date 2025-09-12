Preview and Predictions: Ole Miss Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 3 Battle
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels return to Oxford in Week 3 for a matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
After getting in the win column in SEC play last Saturday, Kiffin and Co. will look to carry their momentum into another conference battle against the Razorbacks.
For Ole Miss, the first key to victory is containing dynamic signal-caller Taylen Green as he looks to lead the Arkansas offense in Week 3.
“Really dynamic. First of all, he’s dynamic, you know, athlete from a height, weight, speed standpoint to be able to run like he can, and I don’t think he was fully healthy in our game a year ago," Kiffin said.
"He’s a problem. He’s a lot to deal with and I think kind of similar that way to the South Carolina quarterback, LaNorris Sellers. Here’s two guys that are really hard to game plan for because they’re big and they can throw and run.”
Ole Miss enters the matchup as the favorites with multiple predictions being logged ahead of the SEC showdown in the Magnolia State.
A look into the game information, latest betting lines, SP+ computer model picks and the Ole Miss On SI prediction.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 2-0
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-0
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 3 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -6.5 (-112)
- Arkansas: +6.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -245
- Arkansas: +200
Total
- Over 62.5 (-110)
- Under 62.5 (-110)
The SP+ Computer Model Pick: Rebels Handle Business
According to the SP+ expert computer model revealed this week, the Ole Miss Rebels are projected to defeat the Razorbacks by a 10.4-point margin on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
Ole Miss enters the matchup with a 74 percent chance to walk away with an SEC win, according to the SP+, where the computer model predicts a final score of 32-22.
The Ole Miss On SI Prediction: Rebels Get It Done
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels enter Saturday night's matchup against the Razorbacks as a heavy favorite, but the line has continued shrinking ahead of kickoff.
On paper, the Rebels are the more talented team with the defensive prowess to suffocate Taylen Green and the Arkansas offense in Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
Zxavian Harris opened the season with a with five tackle performance in Week 1 along with1.5 tackles for loss, one solo sack, two QB hurries and the first interception of his career.
He'll need to be disruptive in the trenches once again in order to get the Rebels clicking for coordinator Pete Golding's defense.
On offense, redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons will be making his first SEC start in Vaught Hemignway Stadium.
He'll be bouncing back from an ankle injury suffered in Week 2, but all eyes are on the youngster looking to lead the program to an SEC win at home.
“I think, and usually coming back home, I’ll say again, that was his first road start, and we have high expectations for our players, but, you know, first road starts in any level, including NFL, guys sometimes struggle early," Kiffin said of Simmons.
"I think coming back home would be good and want him to take care of the ball, and not feel rushed when it’s not there. There were times in that game early I felt like because they were getting beat on some good rushes early, he started to feel that even when it wasn’t there. So, just calming him down.”
Look for Simmons to utilize his weapons of Harrison Wallace III, Cayden Lee and Deuce Alexander to get the passing game rolling while Kewan Lacy handles the rushing attack to give the Rebels a balanced offensive approach.
Final Score Prediction: Ole Miss 34, Arkansas 24
