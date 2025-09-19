Preview and Predictions: Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in Week 4 Matchup
No. 13 Ole Miss will host the Tulane Green Wave in Week 4 with the Rebels set to square off against a non-conference foe at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
Lane Kiffin and Co. will roll with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss under center with the program preparing to utilize the Division II All-American's dynamic game once again after lifting Ole Miss over Arkansas in Week 3.
“We’ve had a very physical week of practice, which is needed against this team because these guys play really well,” Kiffin said on Wednesday’s SEC Teleconference.
“They’re coached extremely well. Shoot, they’re like playing an SEC team. Highly explosive quarterback, dual threat, defense that tackles extremely well, plays really physical. Their scheme is great. It’s been proven over a number of places and coach (Jon Sumrall) knows how to win.
"He’s the fourth-highest winning percentage of any coach right now. I think that’s Ryan Day, Dan Lanning, Kirby Smart and him.”
Now, all eyes are on the Week 4 matchup between Ole Miss and Tulane with the critical non-conference clash less than 24 hours away.
The Game Information: Week 4 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 3-0
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 3-0
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 4 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -11.5 (-112)
- Tulane: +11.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -440
- Tulane: +340
Total
- Over 61.5 (-105)
- Under 61.5 (-115)
Ole Miss enters the matchup as 11.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring the Rebels in Week 4 against the Green Wave.
The Ole Miss On SI Prediction: Rebels Get It Done in Oxford
No. 13 Ole Miss enters the matchup as double-digit favorites, but this one will be much more competitive than the sportsbooks say.
Jon Sumrall and the Tulane Green Wave will certainly provide a unique challenge for Ole Miss - specifically quarterback Jake Retzlaff.
Retzlaff is a dynamic, dual-threat quarterback that can extend plays with his legs while also having designed runs under Sumrall's offense.
The BYU transfer signal-caller is No. 3 in the nation in rushing among quarterbacks. He'll present a challenge similar to the one the No. 1 rushing QB in the nation, Taylen Green of Arkansas, presented to the Rebels last week.
For Ole Miss, the talent-level is that much greater in Oxford with a gifted offense shining across the first three weeks of the season paired with a defense that bounced back in the second half against Arkansas.
Trinidad Chambliss earns the start once again at quarterback with the Division II All-American looking to carry his momentum from Week 3 where he logged 415 total yards of offense and three scores to lead Ole Miss over Arkansas.
The Rebels have been dominant defensively across 10 of 12 quarters played this season - the two quarters of uncharacteristic football came against the Razorbacks in the first half against the Razorbacks in Week 3.
Look for Ole Miss to utilize the program's fiery offense paired with a disciplined defense under coordinator Pete Golding to get the Rebels over the hump against a talented Tulane program.
Final Score Prediction: Ole Miss 34, Tulane 24
