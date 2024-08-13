Preview of the Ole Miss Rebels' Deep Defensive Line in 2024
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin sounded confident in his media availability on Monday as Week 3 of fall camp begins. One thing he is quick to point out is how the Rebels' defensive line has looked the part and preformed at a high level, not just in practice, but in the scrimmage that Ole Miss had over the weekend.
With that being said, what could this group look like this season, and which players could jockey for more snaps? Let's dive in below.
Starting Four
Ivey has been one of the more consistent players for the Rebels over the past two years. Now, he is one of the premier defensive linemen in the SEC. He is also a veteran player who could anchor the Rebel front.
Ivey is an underrated pass rusher who tallied 5.5 sacks in 2023 and was productive in the run game, collecting 11.5 TFL. Throughout camp, Ivey has looked has looked the part, also setting an example for new and younger players.
Not much needs to be said about the new No. 2 on defense who Pete Golding has called a three-down player.
He has all the tools, including the ability to stop the run, something the Rebels struggled at times with in 2023 as they ranked 71st in run defense. He also has the ability to rush the passer and do it from multiple different spots, making him such an important part of what the Rebels want to do it 2024.
Nolen was in a black "non-contact" jersey earlier in camp, but he truly makes this defense look like a top-10 unit up front.
JJ Pegues is another veteran who has become a leader in the locker room according to Lane Kiffin. He is truly a valuable piece of this 2024 unit who helped recruit some of the talent that came to Oxford through the portal.
On the field, Pegues is a disruptor, constantly causing pressure and forcing quarterbacks to rush and make poor decisions. Pegues could also has an opportunity to add to his numbers in 2024 with Walter Nolen presumably taking on more double teams up the middle, freeing Pegues to make plays.
Umanmielen has been one of the talks of camp so far, and he is still in a black jersey. Princely dealt with an injury when he arrived in Oxford, and the new Rebel pass rusher has been active at practice, but not in team segments.
While being cautious is the right move with Umanmielen, you can tell he could be a game-changing pass rusher that could set this team apart.
Second Line
Hardie is a newcomer but was a, All-Conference USA player where he had 16 tackles for loss to go along with his 8.5 sacks.
Hardie is another player who can be versatile and be successful against the run and pass. Hardie could be a player who flies under the radar but is a very productive role piece for the Rebels in 2024.
Zxavian Harris
Harris would be a big-time player on Ole Miss fronts of the past, but with Pegues and Nolen in front of him, he is a top-end second-line player. The Rebels are deep at this position, and Harris is a very long and physical player.
He was a very productive part of special teams last season, blocking three kicks. Harris is an elite athlete and should be an important part of the defensive line rotation.
Akelo Stone
Another talented big-bodied defensive lineman, Stone, like Harris, will play a big part in this defensive line rotation. Stone played in 12 games for the Rebels in 2023.
It should be interesting to see how Pete Golding uses guys like Stone and what role they might play for this defense in 2024.
Perkins is a special player and one of the more athletic guys on the team, and that is why he could be the Rebels' "Swiss Army Knife" on the defensive side of the football. Golding has said Perkins won't just be a go-get-the-quarterback edge player because his ability to disguise and drop into coverage or spy will make this defense more effective against offenses that can beat you in different ways.
Wild Card
Franklin is a freak at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, and he could be a prime candidate to emerge as a freshman and take some meaningful snaps this season. Only time will tell whether or not he gets that chance to truly make an impact so early in his career. Franklin has put on some weight and looks the part so far in camp.