Prized Ole Miss Football Defensive Lineman Doubles Down on Return for 2026 Season

Ole Miss Rebels defensive lineman William Echoles put any social media rumors to rest on Thursday afternoon after reiterating his belief in the program via social media.

Williams has served as a defensive anchor for the Ole Miss program across his time with the program where he's coming off of a strong 2025 campaign.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder totaled 68 tackles, five pass deflections and five sacks where he emerged as one of America's top defensive lineman.

Social media was swirling earlier this month surrounding a potential Transfer Portal entry, but it's clear Echoles is where he wants to be.

“Will’s a Mississippi guy, like myself,” Ole Miss defensive coordinator Bryan Brown said during the College Football Playoff. “I’m proud that we’ve got a player that’s from the state of Mississippi that’s leading us.

"Will’s anchoring that front and has done a tremendous job. He comes into work every day. Brings his iPad to work, taking notes like no other.

“It’s good to have him back. Now he can help recruit some of these guys we need in the portal, but also some guys that we want to stay. It’s a big deal to have Will come back for ’26.”

Echoles isn't the only key defensive weapon from the 2025 roster set to return in 2026 for the Ole Miss Rebels.

Suntarine Perkins will be back in Oxford where former Ole Miss linebacker TJ Dottery praised his efforts during the College Football Playoff.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

“His coverage ability, his communication and him learning the scheme has been great,” former Ole Miss linebacker TJ Dottery said. “And his coverage ability.

"Him being able to drop back in coverage and get pass deflections and pass break-ups, that’s huge. Just being able to add that to his game has been huge because he’s also a great pass rusher.”

Now, with Echoles reiterating his belief in the Ole Miss Rebels - despite inking a new deal with the program already - all eyes are on the 2026 season under Pete Golding and Co.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Gaining Confidence in Landing Top-10 Transfer Portal Wide Receiver

Ole Miss Football Adds Commitment From Prized Oklahoma Sooners Transfer To Haul

Kirk Herbstreit Believes Trinidad Chambliss Has Strong Chance To Get Waiver for 2026, Win Appeal

Join the Community: