Prized Ole Miss Football Safety Target Receives Prediction to Land at SEC Rival
Houston (Tex.) North Shore four-star safety Chace Calicut continues cruising up the recruiting ranks with multiple SEC programs battling it out for his services.
Calicut, a Top-20 safety in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, remains high on the in-state Texas Longhorns, but several schools remain in the mix.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are included in that conversation.
It's no secret Kiffin and Co. are in search of reinforcements in the defensive backfield for the long haul with Calicut a prospect on their Big Board.
Ole Miss, Texas, Michigan and Washington are "pushing hard" for the Lone Star State native, according to On3 Sports' Chad Simmons.
But Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns are beginning to separate themselves from the pack for the prized Ole Miss target.
247Sports' Mike Roach recently logged an expert prediction in favor of the hometown program winning out for his services.
Calicut will take multiple official visits this summer with the Rebels looking to secure one in June as they continue their recruiting efforts.
He will also officially visit the Washington Huskies in June, according to Calicut's social media.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder has a proven track record as a lockdown defensive back with his length giving him an advantage on the field.
Now, after a standout junior campaign, it's no secret why the top schools in America are pursuing his services.
Ole Miss landed a commitment from a talented Mississippi defensive back last week as their push for reinforcements in the secondary continues.
Rebels' Recent Commitment: Braylen Williams [Cornerback]
Tupelo (Miss.) three-star cornerback Braylen Williams has revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, he announced via social media on Friday.
Williams, one of the top defensive backs in Mississippi, joins a talented 2026 Recruiting Class with the Rebels landing his pledge.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder is coming off of a junior campaign that quickly put his name on the map with multiple Power Four schools pursuing his services.
Williams led his Tupelo squad to a state championship run after transferring in last year.
It's been a hectic stretch in Williams' recruitment after reeling in offers from the likes of Auburn, Arkansas and Mississippi State, among several others, during his recruiting process.
The prized defensive back is the first commit on defense for the Rebels and the fourth target to pledge to the program in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Williams joins wide receivers Jameson Powell and Zion Legree alongside running back Ja’Michael Jones.
More Ole Miss News:
