Prized Ole Miss Freshman Arrested Days Before Sugar Bowl Matchup Against Georgia

Ole Miss Rebels defensive back Dante Core was arrested just days before the program's Sugar Bowl matchup against Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, according to multiple reports.

According to a report from Hannah Kozlowski of Action News 5 in Memphis, the Rebels freshman defensive back was taken into custody on Dec. 26 following a traffic stop in Alabama.

Officials say that Core, a freshman cornerback from Fort Walton Beach, Florida, was pulled over after he was seen traveling more than 110 miles per hour without a visible license plate.

Once Core was stopped, authorities on the scene reported a scent of marijuana - which then prompted a search of the vehicle.

According to police, that search then revealed marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicale that Core was driving.

Police say Dante Jovon Core, a freshman defensive back from Fort Walton Beach, Florida, was taken into custody on December 26th following a traffic stop in Andalusia. https://t.co/4smNsvcE6X pic.twitter.com/9SfSE6hoLX — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) December 29, 2025

From there, the freshman cornerback was then charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to multiple reports, Core bonded out later the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are just days away from taking the field at the Caesars Superdome against the Georgia Bulldogs in what will be a rematch from a thrilling October SEC showdown.

Ole Miss will look to avenge a 43-35 loss to Smart and Co. with a trip to the College Football Playoff semifinals on the line on New Year's Day.

The Game Information: Sugar Bowl Matchup

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. CT

Venue: Caesars SuperDome

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

Georgia Bulldogs Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

College Football Playoff Quarterfinals:

No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 9 Alabama | 4 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Miami | 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Dec. 31

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Ole Miss | 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oregon | Noon ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

