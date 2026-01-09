Promising Young Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal Amid LSU Buzz

Ole Miss Rebels true freshman wide receiver Winston Watkins will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Oxford, he revealed via social media on Friday.

Watkins signed to Lane Kiffin and the Rebels as a Top-50 wideout in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle and a Top-300 overall prospect - selecting Ole Miss over the likes of the Ohio State Buckyes, Miami Hurricanes, Florida State Seminoles, and South Carolina Gamecocks, among others.

In his lone season with the Rebels, Watkins recorded 26 catches for 373 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, he notched 21 rushing yards on five carries.

“Winn has been great,” Ole Miss junior wide receiver Harrison Wallace III said. “You don’t really see a lot of young guys come in with the mentality that he has — just coming in and making it hard to keep him off the field. Just making plays day in and day out. You know what you’re going to get out of him every day. So, really proud of him, and he’s going to be a great player.”

Now, he departs Oxford with all signs pointing towards a reunion with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers, sources indicate to Ole Miss Rebels On SI.

NEW: Ole Miss true freshman WR Winston Watkins Jr. plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @Hayesfawcett3 reports. https://t.co/oo0J7ZFqxK pic.twitter.com/EFlIHMZw0D — On3 (@On3sports) January 9, 2026

Ole Miss is coming off of a historic season after finishing the year with a 13-2 record and a College Football Playoff run to the semifinals - taking down Tulane and Georgia in the postseason.

“God has been so good to me and this team,” said Ole Miss quarterback Chambliss, who passed for 277 yards and a touchdown. “It’s been a great ride. I wouldn’t want to do it with any other people, whether it’s coaches, players, people in the offices. It’s just been a great ride."

Now, all eyes are on which players will depart the program this offseason with Watkins emerging as the first name that could follow Kiffin to Baton Rouge.

Ole Miss also saw quarterback Austin Simmons depart the program this offseason after signing with the Missouri Tigers after entering the Transfer Portal.

