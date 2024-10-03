'Punish Everyone in Front of Us!' Walter Nolen Breaks Down Big Road Game On Saturday
Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen has quickly established himself among the nation's elite so far this season, picking up right where he left off at Texas A&M.
Despite his big day in the Rebels' 20-17 loss to Kentucky this past Saturday, Nolen feels as though it was necessary.
"Saturday was a really great wake-up call for us," Nolen said. "We needed that as team. It's just been 'get back to work' and really 'punish everyone in front of us' for the rest of the season."
As discussed by Suntarine Perkins on Monday, the feeling of "bouncing back" this week is a shared sentiment throughout the Rebels locker room. This attitude being such a widespread one is a testament to the leadership and culture the Rebels have built, and it's one the team will look to continue to draw from as the season wears on.
Ole Miss is going to need it as it travels to Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina, this Saturday. Williams-Brice has a well-earned reputation as being one of the toughest venues in not only the SEC, but the country as a whole. This is a challenge Nolen has faced numerous times throughout his career.
"They're a great team, they play hard," Nolen said. "Their offense is so good because they have a quarterback that plays hard, so it'll be a good fight for us.
"I've played in South Carolina. I love the fanbase, they really get me hype. I feel like I play better in away situations because I really feed off the negative energy the fans give us when we walk into a stadium."
The negative energy will be overflowing in Columbia to say the least as a 3-1 Gamecocks squad comes into a home matchup against a team some feel has been exposed. Add in former Gamecock wideout Juice Wells transferring to the Rebels in the offseason, and you've got the recipe for an instant classic on your hands
How this team responds this week will set the tone for the rest of the season, and Walter Nolen has certainly given the fan base a lot to be excited about.
The Rebels and Gamecocks are set for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday with the game being televised on ESPN.