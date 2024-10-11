Rebels QB Jaxson Dart Named Golden Arm Award Top 25 Finalist
Ole Miss star quarterback Jaxson Dart has faced no shortage of national attention so far this season, and yet another instance of national recognition has been added to the signal caller's long list of accomplishments.
Dart was included in the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 25 finalists list on Thursday, a group made up of some of the nation's elite quarterbacks, company where Dart has more than proven he belongs.
So far this season, Dart has gone 127-of-173 through the air (a 73.4 completion percentage) for 2,100 yards, 13 touchdowns and only two interceptions, making him the nation's leading passer. Additionally, Dart has rushed 44 times for 156 yards and three scores.
This Saturday's game against LSU in the Magnolia Bowl will be a major opportunity for not only Dart, but the Ole Miss team as a whole to put to rest some doubts that arose after the Rebels' loss to Kentucky. But for Dart specifically, a major showing in Baton Rouge would only boost his status amongst the nation's elite and add legitimacy to a Golden Arm Award campaign.
This may be difficult with top target Tre Harris being listed as questionable, and Dart will certainly have a tall task ahead of him. But with Dart reaching third place all-time in passing yards in Ole Miss history, he's proven that he can spread the ball and make plays regardless.
The Tigers and Rebels are set for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff in Baton Rouge on Saturday night with the game available on ABC.