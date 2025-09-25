The Grove Report

SEC Availability Report: Ole Miss Football's Austin Simmons Not Listed Ahead of LSU

Lane Kiffin and Co. enter the showdown with an unblemished record, looking to be fully healthy against the Tigers.

Zack Nagy

Sep 13, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons (13) warm ups between the first and second quarters against the Arkansas Razorback at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons (13) warm ups between the first and second quarters against the Arkansas Razorback at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue preparation for Saturday's Top-15 SEC showdown against No. 4 LSU with all eyes set to be on the matchup at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

The pair of programs will enter the contest riding four-game winning streaks with Kiffin's crew looking to make a statement in Oxford.

“Really excited for this challenge. To play at home and for first place in the SEC and to play a top three team in the country in LSU is an awesome opportunity for us," Kiffin said on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.

"So, got to continue to have a great week of preparation. These guys probably have the best roster, since we’ve been here, from top to bottom and we’re going to have to prepare and play really well.”

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Lane Kiffin.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Ahead of the Week 5 matchup, the initial SEC Availability Report was revealed with the Rebels having limited players listed.

The Game Information: Week 5 Edition

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The Ole Miss Injury Report:

OUT

  • Devin Price

QUESTIONABLE

  • Jaylon Braxton
  • John Wayne Oliver

PROBABLE

  • Traylon Ray

The LSU Injury Report:

OUT

  • Gabriel Reliford – DE

QUESTIONABLE

  • Caden Durham – RB

PROBABLE

  • Trey’Dez Green – TE
  • West Weeks – LB
Ole Miss Rebels Football: Simmons.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Lane Kiffin's Take: Simmons Not Listed on Report

“I think you phrased it what led us to leaving him off (the report) and playing him when he was available. That’s why we left him off, because he was available. It is a availability report. It’s not a specific injury report. If a player’s available, he’s available and he was and played in the game.

“I’m going with what I was told by the league and how to operate on it. It’s an availability report and if a player is going to be available to play then they shouldn’t be on there. I’m following direct orders from the league.”

Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

