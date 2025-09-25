SEC Availability Report: Ole Miss Football's Austin Simmons Not Listed Ahead of LSU
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue preparation for Saturday's Top-15 SEC showdown against No. 4 LSU with all eyes set to be on the matchup at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
The pair of programs will enter the contest riding four-game winning streaks with Kiffin's crew looking to make a statement in Oxford.
“Really excited for this challenge. To play at home and for first place in the SEC and to play a top three team in the country in LSU is an awesome opportunity for us," Kiffin said on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.
"So, got to continue to have a great week of preparation. These guys probably have the best roster, since we’ve been here, from top to bottom and we’re going to have to prepare and play really well.”
Ahead of the Week 5 matchup, the initial SEC Availability Report was revealed with the Rebels having limited players listed.
The Game Information: Week 5 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
The Ole Miss Injury Report:
OUT
- Devin Price
QUESTIONABLE
- Jaylon Braxton
- John Wayne Oliver
PROBABLE
- Traylon Ray
The LSU Injury Report:
OUT
- Gabriel Reliford – DE
QUESTIONABLE
- Caden Durham – RB
PROBABLE
- Trey’Dez Green – TE
- West Weeks – LB
Lane Kiffin's Take: Simmons Not Listed on Report
“I think you phrased it what led us to leaving him off (the report) and playing him when he was available. That’s why we left him off, because he was available. It is a availability report. It’s not a specific injury report. If a player’s available, he’s available and he was and played in the game.
“I’m going with what I was told by the league and how to operate on it. It’s an availability report and if a player is going to be available to play then they shouldn’t be on there. I’m following direct orders from the league.”
More Ole Miss News:
Join the Community:
