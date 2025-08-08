SEC Quarterback, Ole Miss Football Foe Dealing With Knee Injury During Fall Camp
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue working through the offseason in Oxford with all eyes on what's to come this fall in the Magnolia State.
The Rebels will once again prepare for a gauntlet of a schedule in the Southeastern Conference with multiple powerhouse programs on the docket.
One program of significant intirugue: The LSU Tigers.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will make their way to Oxford (Miss.) next month to square off against the Rebels in what has the chance to be another anticipated clash.
For the LSU program, the rumor mill has been buzzing surrounding quarterback and an apparent knee injury.
On Friday, LSU head coach Brian Kelly silenced rumors surrounding his franchise signal-caller.
“Just for the record, he has patella tendonitis. He does not have a torn ACL. We have not amputated his leg. He has a PO, and you know the initials of that, patella tendon. He was out there today throwing; tomorrow he’ll likely be back in a practice situation.
"A lot of this stems from his 2023 Osgood-Schlatter surgery, when the tendon was irritated. This is just a chronic condition, we’ll calm it down and everything will be fine. No long-term effects. It’s tendonitis, and it’s managed every single day.
"He’ll be back out there, just like coming back from a bad ankle. He practiced today and will again tomorrow. I think he just planted wrong, and when you have a pre-existing condition like this, it’s easy to aggravate. That’s what happened — tendonitis in the patella.
"It’s the patella tendon — not torn, no fraying. This was a pre-existing issue, and he probably just planted wrong. There’s nothing on film, but it aggravated the tendon. He’ll be fine. We’ll let it calm down, maybe use a Medrol pack to reduce inflammation. On a scale of 1 to 10, this is about a 1.5.”
Ole Miss will square off against the LSU Tigers on Sept. 27 at Vaught Hemingway Stadium with all eyes on what has the makings of being another critical SEC clash.
