SEC Rival 'Trending' in Lane Kiffin Sweepstakes Amid Ole Miss, LSU, Florida Pursuit
The Ole Miss Rebels will take the field at Davis Wade Stadium on Friday for a matchup against Mississippi State, but there is no bigger headline than the future of Lane Kiffin as a decision looms.
In what has emerged as a three-team race for Kiffin, the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators continue intensifying their pursuit for the most popular name on this year's coaching carousel.
Now, with a decision timeline in place, there appears to be one program that is picking up steam over the other two.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin last Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future this Saturday.
But what is the national media saying on the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" with a decision looming.
The CBS Sports Perspective:
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote on Saturday.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision.
"For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
Yahoo Sports Weighs In:
"Florida officials have started to pursue other candidates, and Ole Miss administrators have begun to reach out to potential replacement coaches — two signals of Kiffin’s possible intent," Dellenger wrote.
"In Baton Rouge, things are mostly quiet as the program readies a multimillion-dollar offer for the coach."
Paul Finebaum's Take:
“Well, it’s what he didn’t say. He didn’t say, ‘I definitely will be here and coach my team in the College Football Playoff‘. That is not difficult,” said Finebaum. “You can ask almost any coach who is in the College Football Playoff Poll right now and they will give you that answer.
"Kiffin nuanced it, which means one thing. He is likely to leave. Otherwise, he simply has to say, ‘I just agreed to a new deal with Ole Miss. I’ll be here the rest of my life. I’ll be making zillions of dollars‘. End of story.”
