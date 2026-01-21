Elite Ole Miss Football Transfer Reveals Commitment to LSU Tigers in Massive Move

Ole Miss Rebels edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen is Baton Rouge bound after revealing a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers on Wednesday morning, he announced via social media.

Umanmielen checks in as the top-ranked EDGE in the NCAA Transfer Portal where he's now set to make his way to his third school in as many years.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Texas native is fresh off of a strong junior season after making his way to the SEC - logging 45 total tackles while also tallying a strong 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two pass breakups and an interception on the season.

Umanmielen began his career at Nebraska as a member of the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he spent two seasons with the Cornhuskers prior to joining the Ole Miss Rebels for his junior campaign.

Ole Miss has now seen four members of the 2025 roster sign with the LSU Tigers this offseason as the Rebels look to reload with multiple reinforcements.

Along with Umanmielen, Ole Miss has seen wide receiver Winston Watkins, offensive lineman Carius Curne, and linebacker TJ Dottery ink deals with the SEC rival.

Dottery, a 6-foot-2, 230-pounder that served as the "quarterback of the defense" across the last two seasons on the field, took on an expanded role where he called the plays while wearing the orange sticker on his helmet in 2025.

The Alabama native totaled 98 tackles, including 48 solo, to lead the Rebels in both categories across a massive 2025 campaign for the Rebels amid a College Football Playoff run. He also added two forced fumbles, a pair of pass breakups and 1.5 sacks during the season.

Dottery had his breakout season in 2024 where he logged 76 tackles (42 solo) with a pair of sacks, a forced fumble and a PBU where he's accumulated 90 solo tackles (174 total) across his time in Oxford.

The Transfer Portal Additions [26]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)

Michael Smith - South Carolina (TE)

Joshua Dye - Southern Utah (RB)

Enoch Wangoy - Florida (OT)

Makhi Frazier - Michigan State (RB)

Tony Mitchell - Mississippi State (S)

