Sizing Up Texas on Ole Miss' Difficult 2026 Schedule

Week eight of the college football season will feature an exciting matchup between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Texas Longhorns. Few non-rivalry SEC games feature this much talent on the field. Both programs have College Football Playoffs aspirations heading into this year.

Ole Miss and Texas will meet for the first time since September 2013, when the Rebels won 44-23. The Longhorns are coming off a disappointing 2025 campaign with a 9-3 record, while the Rebels are hoping to build off one of the best seasons in program history.

The encore will be challenging with a new coaching staff and a tough schedule. Texas could be the turning point in either direction for Ole Miss.

The Texas Game Might Change the Entire Season

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Rebels' non-conference schedule features Louisville and Charlotte. Ole Miss should be able to take care of business ahead of the first matchup in SEC play against Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers. The emotions will certainly be running high for that game.

The Rebels should remain undefeated or with one loss heading into the game with the Longhorns. This game could be a massive momentum swing with a win or a dent in their playoff aspirations with a loss.

Of course, the 12-team bracket gives teams some forgiveness with a loss or two, but the Rebels dropping a game in October makes the rest of the schedule more difficult. Not to mention, Ole Miss will have played three road games in four weeks against Florida, Vanderbilt, and Texas.

Can Ole Miss Defeat Texas?

Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) scores on a 73-yard touchdown run against the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns have few weaknesses after addressing multiple needs in the transfer portal. The offense got some major weapons in former Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman and running backs Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown.

The defense is just as strong under new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp. However, the Rebels can definitely win this game. Ole Miss has a roster that can match up well with Texas, but the key will be to start out strong.

Winning at DKR-Memorial Stadium is a task few teams have conquered. Since joining the SEC in 2024, Georgia is the only team to have beaten Texas at home. The Rebels will have to take the home crowd out of the game early and play mistake-free football.

After this game, the Ole Miss schedule doesn't lighten up. It features a home matchup with Georgia and a road game against Oklahoma. Beat the horns, and the Rebels have a much better outlook for the remainder of the year.

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