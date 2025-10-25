Social Media Reacts to Ole Miss Football's Massive Win Over The Oklahoma Sooners
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain firmly in the College Football Playoff race after earning a statement win over the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday.
No. 8 Ole Miss entered the matchup as near five-point underdogs, but after setting the tone early, Kiffin and Co. walk out of Norman with a Top-15 victory under their belts.
Behind a 315-yard performance through the air to go along with 53 yards on the ground, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss paved the way down the stretch for Kiffin and the Rebels in Norman.
Chambliss has been masterful for the Rebels this season after stepping into the starting role after Austin Simmons suffered an ankle injury with his efforts once again making all the difference.
For the veteran signal-caller, his decision-making was once again superb with his skill position players executing in crunch time - spearheaded by true freshman wide receiver Winston Watkins on Saturday.
The youngster has carved an integral role in the receiving corps with Saturday's performance against the Sooners quickly becoming a career day after hauling in four receptions for 111 yards.
Now, Ole Miss is firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation with a win under their belts with social media raving about the Top-15 win.
“Very different fourth quarters as a team, this was a big win," Kiffin said after the win. "This was hard, and we didn’t want to go on the road and lose two in a row. Obviously, we want to be undefeated, but 1-1 is something to build on”
What's the buzz on social media following the win?
Kiffin remains at the forefront of the conversation for the Florida Gators job where he addressed the program on Friday, according to ESPN.
“Lane Kiffin told me he usually doesn’t address those kind of coaching rumors in-season, because there’s so much more football to play, and there’s so many bigger things to focus on. But he’s actually going to do things differently today in their team meeting – he is going to address those (Florida) rumors with his players,” ESPN's Molly McGrath said on Friday.
“He’s going to talk to them about it and say: ‘Hey, this is what happens when you win. This is a compliment to our players, our staff and our entire program.’ He wants to talk to his players about it because there’s so many new guys on their team this year that haven’t dealt with it before.”
No. 8 Ole Miss will return to action in Week 10 with a matchup against LaNorris Sellers and the South Carolina Gamecocks up next on the docket.
