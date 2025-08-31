The AP Top-25 Poll: Predicting Where Ole Miss Football Will Land in Updated Rankings
No. 21 Ole Miss is 1-0 to start the 2025 season after handling business in a Week 1 matchup against the Georgia State Panthers.
Led by redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons, the Rebels captured a 63-7 win on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in his first career start.
Simmons propelled Ole Miss through the air, but Missouri Tigers transfer Kewan Lacy shined in the rushing attack for the program in Week 1.
The first-year Rebel wrapped up his first game with the program after logging 108 rushing yards on 16 carries with three touchdowns on the night. He averaged 6.8 yards per carry.
“It was awesome. I mean, I just tell you how it is, we didn’t have that, you know a year ago and so it’s really good to have it back. I was looking forward to that and kind of thinking he was gonna play like that because that’s how he practices and got a unique skill set of speed and power," Lane Kiffin said.
"It’s great to see that a ball can break and go score and not get caught. Makes it a lot easier not to call more plays afterwards. That was great to see.”
Now, after a strong start to the 2025 season, Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are 1-0 with the chance to move up in this week's AP Top-25 Poll.
Note: The updated AP Top-25 Poll will be delayed this week due to Sunday and Monday matchups. The North Carolina Tar Heels and TCU Horned Frogs will play on Monday night at 7 p.m. CT.
On3 Sports has revealed a projected AP Top-25 Poll following the Thursday, Friday and Saturday slates. Where did Ole Miss land?
The AP Top-25 Poll Projections:
No. 1: Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 2: Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 3: LSU Tigers
No. 4: Georgia Bulldogs
No. 5: Texas Longhorns
No. 6: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 7: Oregon Ducks
No. 8: Miami Hurricanes
No. 9: Clemson Tigers
No. 10: Miami Hurricanes
The Southeastern Conference lands three teams in the Top-10 of the projected Top-25 Poll, but where did the Rebels come in?
The Remainder of the Top-25 Poll [11-25]:
No. 11: Illinois Fighting Illini
No. 12: South Carolina Gamecocks
No. 13: Michigan Wolverines
No. 14: Florida Gators
No. 15: SMU Mustangs
No. 16: Oklahoma Sooners
No. 17: Texas A&M Aggies
No. 18: Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 19: Indiana Hoosiers
No. 20: Ole Miss Rebels
No. 21: Iowa State Cyclones
No. 22: Texas Tech Red Raiders
No.23: Tennessee Volunteers
No. 24: Florida State Seminoles
No. 25: Utah Utes
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will hit the road to Lexington in Week 2 with the program set to square off against the Kentucky Wildcats to open SEC play.
