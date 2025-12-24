Ole Miss Reportedly Offers Historic NIL Package to Bring Back Elite Offensive Weapon

Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy is in the midst of a historic 2025 season after joining the program in Oxford last offseason.

The Missouri Tigers transfer has taken on a significant workload for the Rebels where his meteoric rise catapulted his status to a Doak Award finalist - annually given to America's top running back.

Lacy was named a first team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America last week after a historic 2025 campaign.

It became the sixth All-America honor for Lacy, who was also the first Doak Walker Award finalist in Ole Miss history.

Lacy has been a second-team honoree on other All-America teams released by the Associated Press, AFCA, The Sporting News, Walter Camp and Sports Info Solutions. Lacy has also been a first-team All-SEC running back for both the AP and the league coaches.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The Ole Miss star running back has been one of the best rushers in the nation all season long for the 12-1 Rebels, currently holding a season line of 258 attempts for 1,279 yards and 21 touchdowns.

But there remains buzz surrounding Lacy's future in Oxford amid Lane Kiffin's move from Ole Miss to LSU this fall.

Once Kiffin accepted the LSU Tigers head coaching job, the rumor mill started swirling surrounding where he would play during the 2026 season: Could Ole Miss retain him or would he enter the portal?

Fast forward to Monday and Ole Miss running backs coach Kevin Smith was formally introduced as the next running backs coach/associate head coach of the LSU Tigers - joining offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and others in Baton Rouge.

Now, with Lacy's former head coach, offensive coordinator, and position coach on staff with the LSU program, there is concern surrounding his future in Oxford.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

But the Ole Miss Rebels aren't going down without a fight, according to multiple reports, with the program offering a significant NIL package in hopes of having him back for the 2026 season.

According to LouisianaSports.net, the Ole Miss Rebels are offering a $1.8 million deal to get him back next fall:

"Lacy has not declared his intention to enter the portal, however, a video surfaced of a phone conversation where Kiffin suggested Smith and Lacy would be joining him at LSU.

"LouisianaSports.net previously reported Ole Miss has offered Lacy $1.8 million to return to the Rebels in 2026."

Now, as Lacy's future with Ole Miss remains in questions, it's no secret that Rebels officials are rolling out the red carpet in hopes of having him back with the program for next season with a strong offer presented.

