The Availability Report: Ole Miss Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 3 Matchup

Lane Kiffin and Co. continue preparation for Week 3, multiple Rebels listed on the initial availability report.

Sep 6, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons (13) celebrates with wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons (13) celebrates with wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
No. 17 Ole Miss will return to Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night for a Southeastern Conference clash against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 3.

Lane Kiffin and Co. continue preparation for a dynamic offensive attack from the Razorbacks led by talented signal-caller Taylen Green at the helm.

“Really dynamic. First of all, he’s dynamic, you know, athlete from a height, weight, speed standpoint to be able to run like he can, and I don’t think he was fully healthy in our game a year ago," Kiffin said.

"He’s a problem. He’s a lot to deal with and I think kind of similar that way to the South Carolina quarterback, LaNorris Sellers. Here’s two guys that are really hard to game plan for because they’re big and they can throw and run.”

Heading into the matchup, the Ole Miss Rebels will be nursing multiple injuries with the SEC Availability Report being revealed on Wednesday evening.

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Simmons.
Ole Miss Rebels Football:

Which Rebels were listed on the initial report?

A look into the game information, Kiffin's take on the Razorbacks ahead of the matchup and the full Week 3 Ole Miss-Razorback Injury Report.

The Game Information: Week 3 Edition

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 2-0
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-0

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Lane Kiffin.
Ole Miss Rebels Football:

Lane Kiffin's Take: Rebels Preparing for a Dogfight

“Really challenging week playing against Arkansas preparing for them. Really good team with dynamic offense and really dynamic quarterback, you know, one of the top offenses statistically in the country in run and pass so these guys present a lot of challenge," Kiffin said this week.

"Coach Petrino’s done a great job there. Even our game last year they did as well as anybody offensively against us in moving the ball and different things.

"On defense, prior to last year we had some tough games against them. We’re gonna have to prepare really well and play our best game of the year."

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Ole Miss Rebels Football:

The Initial Availability Report: Week 3 Edition

The Ole Miss Rebels:

OUT

  • Traylon Ray - WR

QUESTIONABLE

  • Jaylon Braxton - CB

PROBABLE

  • Harrison Wallace III - WR
  • Kewan Lacy - RB
  • Dae’Quan Wright - TE
  • Deuce Alexander - WR
  • Austin Simmons - QB
Ole Miss Rebels Football: Austin Simmons.
Ole Miss Rebels Football:

The Arkansas Razorbacks

OUT

  • Monte Harrison – WR
  • Ismael Cisse – WR
  • Antonio Jordan – WR
  • Mason Schueck – LB

DOUBTFUL

  • Cam Settles – RB

QUESTIONABLE

  • Kavion Henderson – DL
  • Markeylin Batton – RB
  • Devin Bale – P
  • David Oke – DL
  • Quincy Rhodes, Jr. – DL

PROBABLE

  • Seiman Bridges – DB
  • Trent Whalen – LB

