The Availability Report: Ole Miss Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 3 Matchup
No. 17 Ole Miss will return to Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night for a Southeastern Conference clash against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 3.
Lane Kiffin and Co. continue preparation for a dynamic offensive attack from the Razorbacks led by talented signal-caller Taylen Green at the helm.
“Really dynamic. First of all, he’s dynamic, you know, athlete from a height, weight, speed standpoint to be able to run like he can, and I don’t think he was fully healthy in our game a year ago," Kiffin said.
"He’s a problem. He’s a lot to deal with and I think kind of similar that way to the South Carolina quarterback, LaNorris Sellers. Here’s two guys that are really hard to game plan for because they’re big and they can throw and run.”
Heading into the matchup, the Ole Miss Rebels will be nursing multiple injuries with the SEC Availability Report being revealed on Wednesday evening.
Which Rebels were listed on the initial report?
A look into the game information, Kiffin's take on the Razorbacks ahead of the matchup and the full Week 3 Ole Miss-Razorback Injury Report.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 2-0
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-0
Lane Kiffin's Take: Rebels Preparing for a Dogfight
“Really challenging week playing against Arkansas preparing for them. Really good team with dynamic offense and really dynamic quarterback, you know, one of the top offenses statistically in the country in run and pass so these guys present a lot of challenge," Kiffin said this week.
"Coach Petrino’s done a great job there. Even our game last year they did as well as anybody offensively against us in moving the ball and different things.
"On defense, prior to last year we had some tough games against them. We’re gonna have to prepare really well and play our best game of the year."
The Initial Availability Report: Week 3 Edition
The Ole Miss Rebels:
OUT
- Traylon Ray - WR
QUESTIONABLE
- Jaylon Braxton - CB
PROBABLE
- Harrison Wallace III - WR
- Kewan Lacy - RB
- Dae’Quan Wright - TE
- Deuce Alexander - WR
- Austin Simmons - QB
The Arkansas Razorbacks
OUT
- Monte Harrison – WR
- Ismael Cisse – WR
- Antonio Jordan – WR
- Mason Schueck – LB
DOUBTFUL
- Cam Settles – RB
QUESTIONABLE
- Kavion Henderson – DL
- Markeylin Batton – RB
- Devin Bale – P
- David Oke – DL
- Quincy Rhodes, Jr. – DL
PROBABLE
- Seiman Bridges – DB
- Trent Whalen – LB
