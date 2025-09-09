The Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks See Movement in Odds
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will host the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 3 for an SEC clash at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night.
After back-to-back wins over Georgia State and Kentucky, the Rebels enter the clash 2-0, but the competition level is set to rise once again this weekend in Oxford.
Kiffin broke down what he's seen from Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green and the challenges he can present Ole Miss in Week 3.
“Really dynamic. First of all, he’s dynamic, you know, athlete from a height, weight, speed standpoint to be able to run like he can, and I don’t think he was fully healthy in our game a year ago. He’s a problem," Kiffin said.
"He’s a lot to deal with and I think kind of similar that way to the South Carolina quarterback, LaNorris Sellers. Here’s two guys that are really hard to game plan for because they’re big and they can throw and run.”
Ole Miss will head into the Southeastern Conference clash as the favorite with Vegas shifting the odds once again on Tuesday.
A look into the game information, current betting lines and Kiffin's take on what he wants to see from redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons in Week 3.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 2-0
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-0
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 3 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -7.5 (-110)
- Arkansas: +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -298
- Arkansas: +240
Total
- Over 61.5 (-115)
- Under 61.5 (-105)
Ole Miss opened Week 3 as 9.5-point favorites against Arkansas along with an over/under set at 62.5 once the lines were revealed.
Now, just 48 hours later, the line has moved in the opposite direction with the Rebels currently sitting as 7.5-point favorites with the over/under dropping one point.
Lane Kiffin's Take: What To Watch From Simmons
“I think, and usually coming back home, I’ll say again, that was his first road start, and we have high expectations for our players, but, you know, first road starts in any level, including NFL, guys sometimes struggle early.
"I think coming back home would be good and want him to take care of the ball, and not feel rushed when it’s not there. There were times in that game early I felt like because they were getting beat on some good rushes early, he started to feel that even when it wasn’t there. So, just calming him down.”
More Ole Miss News:
The Ole Miss Football Depth Chart: Lane Kiffin and Co. Gearing Up for 2025 Season
Ole Miss Football 'Impressing' Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes Target
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.