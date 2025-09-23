The Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. LSU Tigers in Week 5 SEC Showdown
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will square off against No. 4 LSU on Satuday afternoon with the Tigers heading to Oxford in Week 5.
In what has the makings of being another thriller at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, the stage is now set for a Top-15 matchup in the Magnolia State.
No. 13 Ole Miss will enter the matchup with an unblemished record with the Rebels eyeing a fifth consecutive victory to open the 2025 season.
But the LSU Tigers will present a unique challenge with the defense clicking on all cylinders for the program out of Baton Rouge.
"Second year in a system defensively helps a lot of times. They’ve improved their personnel also. You’ve got three or four starting defensive linemen who are portal guys. Three of the four in the secondary are portal guys," Kiffin said on Monday.
"They’ve done a great job with that. They’re heavily financially invested into the portal and made that decision. That’s no secret. Coach [Brian] Kelly’s talked about that, how much money they’ve spent, and it shows.
"Those three guys that were heavily recruited and probably the three most expensive portal DBs in the market and they got them all. So, they did a great job with that, and now they’re coaching them really well and they’re playing great."
The Game Information: Week 5 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 5 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +1.5 (-115)
- Ole Miss: -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- LSU: -105
- Ole Miss: -115
Total
- Over: 54.5 (-112)
- Under 54.5 (-108)
The Ole Miss Rebels will enter the Week 5 clash as 1.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Lane Kiffin's Take: LSU's Portal Haul Shining
"LSU’s done a great job. They’ve always assembled great high school talent regardless. The last three coaches won national championships there. So, if you probably look back at, what, 20, 25 years of players coming out, you could argue they’ve had the most talent of anybody in the country.
"You see it all over the NFL now. You’ve always had that high school recipe of being LSU and being able to get top players in the country and keep your own home. Now you add portal into it, which they’ve embraced this off-season, done a great job at, highly invested into it and spent a lot of money, and it shows.
"These guys have one of the best rosters in America and also some veteran players coming in when you add portal guys on top of all the great high school players. It’s a big challenge. We’re excited for it."
