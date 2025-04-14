The Buzz: Ole Miss Football Quarterback Jaxson Dart a Hot Topic Ahead of NFL Draft
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart has been one of the most discussed prospects ahead of this year's NFL Draft following an impressive offseason of preparation.
The senior quarterback has recently become the No. 2 quarterback on many mock drafts and draft boards, leapfrogging Colorado star Shedeur Sanders for the position.
The move comes just two weeks before the NFL Draft.
Dart has been projected to be taken as high as No. 9 overall by the New Orleans Saints, while other projections have Dart being taken from pick number 21 by the Pittsburgh Steelers to 26th overall to the Los Angeles Rams.
Other projections have the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants trading back into the first round or early second round to select Dart.
The Rebels haven't had a quarterback prospect with this much buzz since the legendary Eli Manning was drafted No. 1 overall back in 2004.
They hype surrounding Dart is just as warranted.
While it's unlikely he will go No. 1 overall, Dart did break multiple program records, many of which Eli Manning set during his time in Oxford.
Dart threw for over 4200 yards, 29 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, and led Ole Miss to a 10-3 record, a win in the Gator Bowl, and a No. 11 AP Poll finish.
The Rebels also achieved back-to-back 10+ win seasons for the first time since 1959-1960, and have a winning percentage of 74.36% dating back to 2022, Dart's first season in Oxford.
Dart can also not only win big games, but perform well in them, throwing at least 150+ yards and scoring at least a touchdown in the Rebels' 9 games against ranked opponents the past three seasons.
Dart also led the Rebels to three consecutive bowl appearances; going 2-1 in that stretch, while also going 2-1 against rival Mississippi State.
The Ole Miss signal-caller has distinguished himself as a proven winner, while also showing drastic improvement in his production each season.
All of these factors combined has made him a top quarterback prospect in this years draft.
With many of the franchises interested in him in a 'win-now' mindset, Dart will look to fill the role of a fresh face to rejuvenate an offense.
Teams like the Saints and Steelers have the pieces in place to make a postseason push, all they need is a signal-caller to help bring everything together, should he hear his name called by those teams.
At the end of the day, we won't know for certain where any player in the draft will end up. But what is certain is that Jaxson Dart will immediately help to elevate whichever team selects him on draft night.
