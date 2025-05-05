The Buzz: Ole Miss Football Secures Pair of Top-150 Prospects in America to 2026 Haul
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating a critical offseason in Oxford with the program handling business on the recruiting trail.
Following Spring Camp in April, Kiffin and Co. quickly shifted focus towards the state of the roster with a focus on both the NCAA Transfer Portal and 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
With multiple newcomers in the mix via the Transfer Portal, Kiffin and Co. are quickly reconstructing the roster for the 2025 season.
But there has also been a notable shift in the program's focus on the future of the program when it comes to recruiting in the 2026 cycle.
Ole Miss landed a pair of Top-150 prospects in America across a 72-hour stretch this past weekend.
The pivotal three-day run included the Rebels flipping Florida Gators linebacker, Izayia Williams, away from his pledge to Billy Napier's crew.
Who else has joined the Ole Miss Rebels' Top-20 Recruiting Class recently?
Meet the Latest Pledges: Kiffin and Co. Cruising
Commitment No. 1: Izayia Williams [No. 1 LB in America]
Leesburg (Fla.) Tavares four-star linebacker Izayia Williams committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels on Friday, he revealed via social media.
Williams, the No. 1 linebacker in America, recently flipped his commitment from the Florida State Seminoles to the Florida Gators after a rigorous recruiting battle.
Now, he's made the move to join Kiffin's 2026 Recruiting Class where he quickly becomes the top-ranked pledge in the class for Ole Miss.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder out of the Sunshine State made his way to Oxford last weekend for a visit with the Ole Miss Rebels.
Now, one week later, Williams has revealed a commitment to the Magnolia State school.
Kiffin and Co. ramped up their pursuit of the top-ranked linebacker in America with the program giving the youngster something to think about.
The pitch quickly paid off with Williams committing to the Rebels over the likes of Colorado, Florida, Florida State and Penn State.
Commitment No. 2: Damarius Yates [Top-10 RB in America]
De Kalb (Miss.) Kemper Country four-star running back Damarius Yates committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday, he revealed via social media.
Yates, a Top-10 running back in America, is fresh off of a visit to Oxford where Kiffin and Co. ultimately sealed the deal in his recruiting process.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder out of the Magnolia State had the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida State Seminoles and Tennessee Volunteers, among others, battling for a pledge, but it's Ole Miss that has now won out down the stretch.
Yates backed off of a commitment to the Mississippi State Bulldogs in December after pledging to the program on Sept. 15.
“Thanks to Mississippi State coaches and staff for taking their chance on me during my recruitment but Mississippi State is not the place for me,” Yates wrote announcing his decision on X.
During his junior campaign in 2024, rushed for 1,339 yards and 15 touchdowns while also reeling in 30 receptions for 453 yards and four touchdowns.
Now, he's made the move to join Ole Miss' 2026 Recruiting Class and will remain in the Magnolia State for his college career.
