The Early Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football at Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8 Clash
No. 4 Ole Miss (5-0, 3-0 SEC) will look to remain unbeaten on the season when the program takes the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday for a matchup against the Washington State Cougars.
After taking down the LSU Tigers in Week 5, Lane Kiffin and Co. navigated an open date in Week 6 with the program now set to get back to work this Saturday.
The Rebels will enter the matchup as 31.5-point favorites this week, but next Saturdays showdown against the Georgia Bulldogs is what continues stealing headlines.
"The message is we’ve got a lot of things to work on. Don’t listen to the outside noise about 5-0 and the ranking and all that," Kiffin said last week.
"We’ve got a lot of things to work on. They’ve responded well. Very physical practices. We didn’t really need the bye, I didn’t feel like. We were in a good rhythm, but it is what it is.
"But I explained to them, the bye isn’t the bye week. That’s the weekend. You don’t play on the weekend. We’ve got to grind and really work. We’ve spent a lot of time not just on Washington State but Georgia. It’s been good."
Now, the early betting lines have been revealed with the Ole Miss Rebels coming in as underdogs ahead of the road SEC matchup.
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Georgia Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 2:45 p.m. CT
Venue: Sanford Stadium - Athens (Ga.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 5-0 (3-0 SEC)
Georgia Bulldogs: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +5.5 (-110)
- Georgia: -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +150
- Georgia: -182
Total
- Over 54.5 (-110)
- Under 54.5 (-110)
Lane Kiffin's Take: Defense Rounding the Corner
"After that Arkansas game they had a hard meeting with coach [Pete] Golding and the players and for a long time on Sunday night. We played better pass defense. I also think Arkansas’s really good on offense. They’d done that to a lot of people.
"I kind of look at the whole thing and not just the stat rankings. We look at the analytics and the metrics. There’s a really good one, I think it’s FPI, where they put the offense, defense, special teams and rank the teams. That really shows.
"It doesn’t focus on records only; it really focuses on who you played in that and how you played and if it was late in the game and all those things in the analytics and the metrics. So, I look at that instead of just the rankings."
