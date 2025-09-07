The Early Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in Massive Matchup
No. 17 Ole Miss will prepare for a Southeastern Conference clash in Week 3 with Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks heading to Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
Lane Kiffin and Co. will return to Oxford on Saturday with an opportunity to start the season 3-0 under redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons.
Through his first two starts as a Rebel, Simmons has continued searching for consistency after completing 33-of-55 passes for 576 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions.
In Week 2, the youngster battled back from an early 10-0 deficit in his first SEC start to lead Ole Miss to a victory on the road at Kentucky.
Simmons overcame a pair of interceptions and a double-digit first quarter deficit to wrap up the first half with 159 yards through the air while going 9-for-16 on passing attempts.
Following the two picks, Simmons went 6-for-7 with 120 yards to send the Rebels into halftime with a 17-13 lead.
From there, it was cruise control for the Simmons after getting in a groove and leading the Rebels to a 2-0 start with back-to-back wins in his first career starts.
Now, all attention is on Week 3 at Vaught Hemingway Stadium against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Oxford.
A look into the game information, early betting lines and Kiffin's take ahead of the Southeastern Conference matchup.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 2-0
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-0
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 3 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -9.5 (-110)
- Arkansas: +9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -310
- Arkansas: +250
Total
- Over 62.5 (-112)
- Under 62.5 (-108)
Ole Miss enters Week 3 as 9.5-point favorites against Arkansas with all eyes on Simmons and Co. in Oxford.
Lane Kiffin's Take: Austin Simmons' Toughness on Display Through Two Weeks
“He’s tough, man, he’s tough, like he’s so mature for his age. You’ve seen him go in and strike out, what the third pick of the draft in baseball as a freshman. This guy going in Georgia, play the way that he did. He’s built different that way," Kiffin said. "I wish I would have protected him better early and more efficiency early.
“He was fine. He said he was fine to go back in. He was throwing and I just wanted Trinidad for some scheme stuff just in that situation - I’m trying to basically in a 4-minute offense.”
