The Early Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. Kentucky Wildcats in Week 2 Matchup
No. 21 Ole Miss will hit the road in Week 2 for a Southeastern Conference matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field.
Lane Kiffin and Co. are coming off of a season-opening victory over the Georgia State Panthers after taking down the Sun Belt opponent 63-7 on Saturday night.
“Really pleased with the offensive balance in a game with only two returning starters on offense. We got to tackle better, but a balanced game on both sides of the ball," Kiffin said.
In redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons' debut as the starter in Oxford, the Sunshine State native handled business after leading the Rebels.
After a pair of early interceptions, Simmons bounced back to finish the night with over 300 yards through the air and multiple touchdowns.
"He had one really bad play -- the second interception, the first one's not his fault. The right guard gets beat. That's not his fault - I thought he did some really good things (too)," Lane Kiffin said.
"Scrambled away, slid and took care of himself --- but also showed he can move around and make some plays with his feet."
Now, there's a focus on Week 2 with the early betting lines being revealed by DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Game Information: Ole Miss at Kentucky
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Channel: ABC
Location: Lexington, KY
Venue: Kroger Field
The Early Betting Lines:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Kentucky Wildcats: +10 (-110)
- Ole Miss Rebels: -10 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kentucky Wildcats: +250
- Ole Miss Rebels: -310
Total
- Over 52.5 (-110)
- Under 52.5 (-110)
Ole Miss will open the Week 2 clash at 10-point favorites with Vegas favoring Kiffin and the Rebels on the road in Lexington.
Lane Kiffin's Take: Transfer RB Kewan Lacy Steals Show
“It was awesome. I mean, I just tell you how it is, we didn’t have that, you know a year ago and so it’s really good to have it back. I was looking forward to that and kind of thinking he was gonna play like that because that’s how he practices and got a unique skill set of speed and power.
"It’s great to see that a ball can break and go score and not get caught. Makes it a lot easier not to call more plays afterwards. That was great to see.”
