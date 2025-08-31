The Grove Report

The Early Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. Kentucky Wildcats in Week 2 Matchup

Lane Kiffin and Co. enter the matchup as double-digit favorites, preparing for SEC opener on the road.

In this story:

No. 21 Ole Miss will hit the road in Week 2 for a Southeastern Conference matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field.

Lane Kiffin and Co. are coming off of a season-opening victory over the Georgia State Panthers after taking down the Sun Belt opponent 63-7 on Saturday night.

“Really pleased with the offensive balance in a game with only two returning starters on offense. We got to tackle better, but a balanced game on both sides of the ball," Kiffin said.

In redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons' debut as the starter in Oxford, the Sunshine State native handled business after leading the Rebels.

After a pair of early interceptions, Simmons bounced back to finish the night with over 300 yards through the air and multiple touchdowns.

"He had one really bad play -- the second interception, the first one's not his fault. The right guard gets beat. That's not his fault - I thought he did some really good things (too)," Lane Kiffin said.

"Scrambled away, slid and took care of himself --- but also showed he can move around and make some plays with his feet."  

Now, there's a focus on Week 2 with the early betting lines being revealed by DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Game Information: Ole Miss at Kentucky

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Channel: ABC
Location: Lexington, KY
Venue: Kroger Field

The Early Betting Lines:

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

  • Kentucky Wildcats: +10 (-110)
  • Ole Miss Rebels: -10 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Kentucky Wildcats: +250
  • Ole Miss Rebels: -310

Total

  • Over 52.5 (-110)
  • Under 52.5 (-110)

Ole Miss will open the Week 2 clash at 10-point favorites with Vegas favoring Kiffin and the Rebels on the road in Lexington.

Lane Kiffin's Take: Transfer RB Kewan Lacy Steals Show

“It was awesome. I mean, I just tell you how it is, we didn’t have that, you know a year ago and so it’s really good to have it back. I was looking forward to that and kind of thinking he was gonna play like that because that’s how he practices and got a unique skill set of speed and power.

"It’s great to see that a ball can break and go score and not get caught. Makes it a lot easier not to call more plays afterwards. That was great to see.”

