The Early Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. LSU Tigers in Week 5 SEC Showdown
No. 13 Ole Miss (4-0, 2-0) will host the LSU Tigers in Week 5 with Brian Kelly's program set to hit the road to Oxford for an SEC matchup at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
The pair of unbeaten Southeastern Conference programs will enter the showdown with unblemished records to open the 2025 season.
For Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, the Rebels have been led by quarterback Trinidad Chambliss with the Division II All-American starter controlling the pace as the starter across the last two weeks.
"I think that says a lot about Trinidad, Charlie (Weis) and Joe Judge, both staffs (Ole Miss/Tulane) had to do this because their guy was late, too," Kiffin said on Saturday.
"For Trinidad to play like this says a lot on him. That’s a lot of preparation to get somebody ready because Austin was definitely our starter. Trinidad had to do a lot of mental reps, a lot of time in the office, just going over things just in case and being ready and preparing like a starter.”
Now, all eyes are on Week 5 at Vaught Hemingway Stadium with Ole Miss set to host Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in Week 5.
What are the early betting lines heading into the SEC matchup in Oxford?
The Game Information: Week 5 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 5 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +1.5 (-115)
- Ole Miss: -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- LSU: N/A
- Ole Miss: N/A
Total
- Over: N/A
- Under N/A
Ole Miss will enter the Week 5 clash as 1.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Lane Kiffin's Take: Early Kickoff Frustration
“I’m over that. I told the commissioner here, we’re going to play LSU here and it’s gonna be a day game. We’re gonna go down there and it’s gonna be at night. Just know what it’s gonna be.
"So is what it is. I’m sure we’ll be at night at Georgia, too. If you set it up that way, you won’t be upset when it happens.”
