The Early Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Week 9 SEC Matchup
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels (6-1, 3-1 SEC) will return to action in Week 9 for a Top-25 matchup against John Mateer and the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman.
After dropping the program's first matchup of the season in Week 8, Kiffin and Co. will press the reset button and gear up for another challenging SEC road game.
“We gave it a fight and had them, really,” Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss said. “We did. So, just got to bounce back and watch some film and get ready for Oklahoma.
"You’re going to run into some bumps in the road. Georgia is a good team; credit to them. But this team? We’re not done. This isn’t going to define our season.”
Ole Miss entered the fourth quarter of Saturday's Week 8 matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs with a 35-26 lead, but a late surge from Kirby Smart's crew propelled them over the top - riding a 17-0 run in the final frame.
“I told our guys, this is exactly what you could want,” Kiffin said afterwards. “You’re in the fourth quarter up two scores at Georgia. Chance to beat them two years in a row.
"You would think you’d get blown out if they score every time they have the ball and have 34 first downs. In a game like that, you’ve got to keep scoring, and we didn’t do that in the fourth quarter.”
Now, the stage is set in Norman with Ole Miss looking to get back in the win column against a fiery Sooners squad on the road. What are the early betting lines for this weekend?
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Oklahoma Sooners
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium - Norman (Okla.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-1 (3-1 SEC)
Oklahoma Sooners: 6-1 (2-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +3,5 (-105)
- Oklahoma: -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +150
- Oklahoma: -182
Total
- Over 50.5 (-115)
- Under 50.5 (-105)
Ole Miss enters the Week 9 matchup as 3.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement on the road in Norman.
