The Early Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in Week 4 Matchup
No. 13 Ole Miss will square off against the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday afternoon at Vaught Hemingway Stadium with Lane Kiffin and Co. looking to continue a strong start to the season.
Kiffin and Co. enter the non-conference clash with an unblemished record after taking down Georgia State, Kentucky and Arkansas across the first three weeks of the season with the program preparing for another challenging foe in Week 4.
“I just think they play really physical," Kiffin said of Tulane." It’s a really defensive team, you can see it’s a defensive head coach by how physical they play, by the way that they tackle, you can see his you know footprint on that.
"With the quarterback now, they become even you know more of a problem as a team because he’s so dynamic and can do so many things. Think he set school record Saturday with most rushing touchdowns or something.
"It’s pretty amazing in your third game there and then coming as late as he did after the portal window is closed so it’s a they got a really good team and really challenging. I’m sure they’re watching last week’s film.”
A look into the Week 4 game information, early betting lines and three Tulane Green Wave players to watch on Saturday afternoon.
The Game Information: Week 4 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 3-0
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 4 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -11.5 (-112)
- Tulane: +11.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -455
- Tulane: +350
Total
- Over 61.5 (-105)
- Under 61.5 (-115)
Three Players to Watch: Tulane Edition
Jake Retzlaff – Jake Retzlaff is No. 3 in the nation in rushing among quarterbacks. He'll present a challenge similar to the one the No. 1 rushing QB in the nation, Taylen Green of Arkansas, presented to the Rebels last week.
Javion White – Javion White is tied for No. 1 in the nation in interceptions with three through three games. The Rebels will have to account for the top Green Wave defensive back.
Shazz Preston – Former Alabama receiver Shazz Preston broke out for 95 yards on three catches last week against Duke. Keeping an eye on him could be key to limiting big plays.
