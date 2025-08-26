The Early Notes: Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia State Panthers in Week 1 Matchup
OXFORD, Miss. – It's finally here: the first game week of the highly anticipated 2025 Ole Miss football season, as Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are set to host Georgia State on Saturday, August 30, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
The season-opener for the Rebels comes against an unfamiliar foe. Saturday will be the first-ever meeting with the Panthers. Scroll on for a quick look at the matchup, including where to watch Ole Miss vs. Georgia State.
How to Watch: Ole Miss vs. Georgia State
Date: Saturday, August 30
Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
LiveAudio: OleMissSports.com/watch
2024 Georgia State Panthers Rewind
Last season, Georgia State finished at just 3-9 overall but managed a winning record against SEC opponents.
The Panthers opened with a 35-12 loss to crosstown rival Georgia Tech before rebounding with a 24-21 win over Chattanooga.
Then the Panthers pulled off a massive upset the following week: a 36-32 victory over visiting Vanderbilt.
The Panthers led nearly the entire game and held a 12-point advantage with 2:30 to go before Vanderbilt mounted a wild comeback, scoring back-to-back touchdowns in a 1:15 span to take a 32-29 lead. Georgia State responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive to win it, 36-32.
Georgia State wasn't able to turn its SEC win into a Sun Belt Conference run, as the Panthers struggled in league play.
Including a non-conference loss to UConn, Georgia State dropped seven straight before picking up its third and final win in its penultimate game, a 52-44 shootout victory over Texas State.
Three Players to Watch: Ole Miss
Austin Simmons – Jaxson Dart is making headlines in preseason with the New York Giants. How will his successor do in his starting debut in Oxford?
Harrison Wallace III – Ole Miss has reloaded with a new crop of receivers. Who will be the first to have a big day?
Princewill Umanmielen – You know the last name, even if you still aren't sure how to pronounce it (It's ooo-mahn-me-ellen). Will the new No. 1 on the Rebel defense have as big of an impact as the last?
Three Players to Watch: Georgia State
Branson Robinson – Georgia State has plenty of familiar faces at running back: Rashad Amos, who spent 2024 at Ole Miss; Jordon Simmons, who spent this past spring at Ole Miss; and Branson Robinson, a Canton native, former No. 1 prospect in the state of Mississippi and Georgia transfer. They'll each be looking to have a big performance in Oxford.
Ted Hurst – No, not Fred Durst—Ted Hurst. Hurst led Georgia State with 961 yards and nine touchdowns last season and opens this year on the Biletnikoff Award watch list, as well as the Preseason All-SBC First Team. He'll test the new-look Rebel secondary right out of the gates.
Henry Bryant – A force in the middle of the Georgia State defensive line, Henry Bryant starts the season on the Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team after notching 30 tackles, including 5.5 for a loss and four sacks a season ago.
