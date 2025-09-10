The Early Prediction: Ole Miss Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 3 SEC Clash
No. 17 Ole Miss (2-0, 1-0 SEC) will play host to the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 3 with the Rebels set to make their return to Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
After back-to-back wins to open the season, including a Southeastern Conference win over Kentucky, the competition-level will rise once again in Week 3 against the Razorbacks.
For Lane Kiffin, the Rebels' decision-maker is preparing for another hard-fought clash against Arkansas in Oxford.
“Really challenging week playing against Arkansas preparing for them. Really good team with dynamic offense and really dynamic quarterback, you know, one of the top offenses statistically in the country in run and pass so these guys present a lot of challenge," Kiffin said this week.
"Coach Petrino’s done a great job there. Even our game last year they did as well as anybody offensively against us in moving the ball and different things.
"On defense, prior to last year we had some tough games against them. We’re gonna have to prepare really well and play our best game of the year."
Now, all focus is on Week 3 with the Rebels eyeing a critical Southeastern Conference win on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium with the early picks being logged.
What are the early predictions?
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 2-0
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-0
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 3 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -7 (-115)
- Arkansas: +7 (-105)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -278
- Arkansas: +225
Total
- Over 61.5 (-108)
- Under 61.5 (-112)
The ESPN FPI Prediction:
The ESPN Football Power Index gives the Ole Miss Rebels a 73.7 percent chance to win on Saturday night against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
After a pair of wins to open the season, the ESPN FPI believes the Rebels will carry their momentum into Wee 3.
The SP+ Computer Model Pick:
According to the SP+ expert computer model, the Ole Miss Rebels are expected to win by a 10.4-point margin on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
Kiffin and Co. enter the matchup with a 74 percent chance to walk away with a Southeastern Conference victory, according to the SP+, where the computer model predicts a final score of 32-22.
The Ole Miss Rebels On SI Early Pick: Rebels Remain Unblemished
Ole Miss enters Saturday night at home with an opportunity to play complementary football at Vaught Hemingway Stadium and take home the program's second SEC win of the year.
The first point of attack is to limit Austin Simmons' early turnovers after the redshirt-sophomore quarterback tossed a pair of interceptions in the first quarter in both games this season.
“I think, and usually coming back home, I’ll say again, that was his first road start, and we have high expectations for our players, but, you know, first road starts in any level, including NFL, guys sometimes struggle early," Kiffin said of Simmons.
"I think coming back home would be good and want him to take care of the ball, and not feel rushed when it’s not there. There were times in that game early I felt like because they were getting beat on some good rushes early, he started to feel that even when it wasn’t there. So, just calming him down.”
Look for Simmons to take control early, limit the turnovers and get in a groove early while defensive coordinator Pete Golding's unit carries the momentum into Week 3.
The Early Prediction: Ole Miss 31, Arkansas 21
