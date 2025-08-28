The Early Prediction: Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia State Panthers in Week 1 Clash
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are just two days away from taking the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium for the program's season opener against the Georgia State Panthers.
After a critical offseason in Oxford, Kiffin and Co. will debut a new-look roster alongside starting quarterback Austin Simmons.
The redshirt-sophomore has the keys to the offense with anticipation building ahead of the Sunshine State native's debut.
“I’d definitely say I grew to be a better overall leader on and off the field,” Simmons said. “Just doing those minor corrections on the field when we hit adversity.
"I definitely see a lot of progression over time. Definitely managing the offense, driving down the field. Dealing with certain plays that would hold up the tempo. But, it’s been good overall.”
Now, with game day inching closer, what are the expectations heading into Week 1 versus Georgia State.
We turned to both the ESPN Football Power Index and Bill Connelly's SP+ computer model to provide insight on what to expect this weekend in Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
The Game Information: Ole Miss vs. Georgia State
Date: Saturday, August 30
Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com/watch
ESPN's FPI Weighs In: Ole Miss Shines in Week 1
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will cruise to a Week 1 victory over Georgia State with the computer model giving the program 94.4 percent chance to win.
SP+'s Take: Ole Miss Dominates the Panthers
Ole Miss will enter Week 1 with a 99 percent chance to win, according to SP+, with Simmons looking to get a victory in his first career start.
The score prediction for next Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium favors the Ole Miss Rebels in a 47-9 win. Kiffin's crew will enter the matchup as 38-point favorites.
Ole Miss will showcase a reconstructed roster in Week 1 with all eyes on the Rebels as expectations rise in Oxford this upcoming season.
