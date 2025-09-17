The Early Prediction: Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in Week 4 Matchup
No. 13 Ole Miss will host the Tulane Green Wave in Week 4 with the Rebels set to return to Vaught Hemingway Stadium against a non-conference foe.
After earning back-to-back wins over the Kentucky Wildcats and Arkansas Razorbacks to open SEC play, Lane Kiffin and Co. are off to a strong start, but Saturday against the Green Wave presents a unique challenge.
"This is a really, really good football team in all phases," Kiffin said. "Great special teams plays. Obviously, they play good defense and now with this quarterback, you know much different than what — we prepare in the offseason after spring ball for the upcoming opponent so very rare that outside of a portal window you can get a quarterback.
"That’s changed a lot with them. He’s looks like one of the best players in America and they got really good scheme and they they play really hard defense. Same defensive structure and coaching than when we played Troy here.
"They do a great job tackling. They play really physical. This is one of the better-coached teams in the whole country.”
Now, with game day inching closer, the early predictions are rolling in for the non-conference clash in Oxford.
The Game Information: Week 4 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 3-0
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 4 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -10.5 (-110)
- Tulane: +10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -380
- Tulane: +300
Total
- Over 61.5 (-105)
- Under 61.5 (-115)
Ole Miss enters the matchup as 10.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring the Rebels in Week 4 against the Green Wave.
Three Tulane Green Wave Players to Know:
Jake Retzlaff – Jake Retzlaff is No. 3 in the nation in rushing among quarterbacks. He'll present a challenge similar to the one the No. 1 rushing QB in the nation, Taylen Green of Arkansas, presented to the Rebels last week.
Javion White – Javion White is tied for No. 1 in the nation in interceptions with three through three games. The Rebels will have to account for the top Green Wave defensive back.
Shazz Preston – Former Alabama receiver Shazz Preston broke out for 95 yards on three catches last week against Duke. Keeping an eye on him could be key to limiting big plays.
The Early Prediction: Ole Miss Gets it Done
No. 13 Ole Miss will likely enter Saturday night as a double-digit favorite with the sportsbooks holding the Rebels as 10.5-point favorites as it currently stands.
But Jon Sumrall and the Tulane Green Wave will certainly provide a unique challenge for Ole Miss - specifically quarterback Jake Retzlaff.
Retzlaff is a dynamic, dual-threat quarterback that can extend plays with his legs while also having designed runs under Sumrall's offense.
In Week 3, it was clear Ole Miss isn't comfortable in slowing down signal-callers with the ability to utilize their legs after Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green went over the century mark on the ground.
The Green Wave are disciplined and come in as one of the top non-Power 4 programs in America.
For Ole Miss, the talent-level is that much greater in Oxford with a gifted offense shining across the first three weeks of the season paired with a defense that bounced back in the second half against Arkansas.
The Rebels have been dominant defensively across 10 quarters of football - the two quarters of uncharacteristic football came againat the Razorbacks in the first half last Saturday.
Look for Ole Miss to utilize the program's fiery offense paired with a disciplined defense under coordinator Pete Golding to get the Rebels over the hump against a talented Tulane program.
Early Score Prediction: Ole Miss 38, Tulane 24
