The Early Scouting Report: Ole Miss Football vs. LSU Tigers in Massive Week 5 Clash
OXFORD, Miss. – No. 11 Ole Miss football improved to 4-0 over the weekend following a notable performance this past Saturday.
Head coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will take on their rival LSU this Saturday in what could be one of the most important games for both teams this season.
The Tigers are coming off a 56-10 win over Southeastern Louisiana, improving their record to 4-0 on the season.
This week's matchup marks the 114th all-time meeting between the two programs dating back to 1894.
LSU is Ole Miss' second most-played opponent behind Mississippi State. Check out more about the matchup below, along with information on where to watch the game.
How to Watch: Ole Miss vs. LSU
Date: Saturday, Sept. 27
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Location: Oxford, Miss.
Site: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
TV: ABC
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com
2025 LSU Tigers Recap
The Tigers enter their fourth year under head coach Brian Kelly following a season in which they finished 9-4, capped off by a victory in the Texas Bowl over Baylor.
Ole Miss fans will remember the wild matchup between these two last year in Baton Rouge resulting in a 29-26 victory for the Tigers in overtime, a game in which the Rebels led the entire game prior to that point.
LSU began their season with an impressive win on the road versus preseason No. 4 Clemson, followed up with wins over Louisiana Tech, Florida, and Southeastern Louisiana.
Three Players to Watch: Ole Miss
Zxavian Harris – Harris ranks fourth in the SEC in tackles for loss with 5 on the season. He has totaled 21 tackles, half coming on his own behalf. The senior defensive leader is expected to play a key role for the Rebels' defense this Saturday.
Lucas Carinerio – The junior from Cornelius, North Carolina first in the SEC in field goals per game. He is averaging 2.5 field goals per game and has proven to be a weapon for the Ole Miss offense. Carinero has a percentage of 90.9% on the year, with his longest coming from 54 yards last Saturday versus Tulane.
Kewan Lacy – Lacy ranks second in all of FBS and leads the SEC in rushing touchdowns. The Missouri transfer has provided an offensive spark to the Rebels' offense in this early season, totaling 7 touchdowns and averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He is coming off a game in which he carried the ball 18 times for 68 yards and two scores.
Three Players to Watch: LSU
Garrett Nussmeier – The senior quarterback ranks second in the SEC in completions per game with 23 through four games, as well as a completion percentage of 68 percent ranking fifth in the conference. Nussmeier was named to the preseason Davey O'Brien award watch list, given to one of the nation's top quarterbacks each year.
West Weeks – Weeks ranks second on the team in tackles per game with 8.3 through four games. The senior leads the Tigers on defense and will be the signal caller for them this weekend.
Dashawn Spears – The sophomore ranks No. 8 in the FBS with two interceptions on the year. Spears had both of his interceptions in the Tigers' victory over conference opponent Florida.
