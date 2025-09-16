The Grove Report

The Early Scouting Report: Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in Week 4 Matchup

Lane Kiffin and Co. host the Tulane Green Wave in Week 4, preparing for challenging non-conference clash.

OXFORD, Miss. – No. 11 Ole Miss football is the first team to 2-0 in SEC play, and although Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will take a break from their conference schedule this Saturday, the competition doesn't get any easier against a 3-0 Tulane team that is receiving votes in both polls.

The Green Wave are coming off a 34-27 win over Duke, their second Power 4 win this year to go along with a 23-3 victory over Northwestern in the season-opener.

We've taken an early look at what could be the toughest non-conference test this season for Ole Miss. Check it out below, as well as information on where to watch the game.

How to Watch: Ole Miss vs. Tulane

Date: Saturday, September 20
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Location: Oxford, Mississippi
Site: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Tickets: OleMissTix.com
Gameday Info: OleMissGameday.com
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: ESPN AppRadio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com

2025 Tulane Green Wave Recap

Tulane has won 39 games over the past four seasons, including a 9-5 mark in 2024, their first year under head coach Jon Sumrall, who was the Ole Miss linebackers coach in 2018.

The Green Wave are out to a 3-0 start, starting at home with a dominant wire-to-wire win over Northwestern.

In its only road game thus far, Tulane turned an early 14-0 deficit into a 33-17 fourth-quarter lead and held on for a 33-31 win at South Alabama.

Tulane never trailed against Duke last week, leading 24-3 in the first half and 34-16 with just three minutes to go before the Blue Devils made it close late.

Three Players to Watch: Ole Miss

Trinidad Chambliss – Whichever quarterback we see for Ole Miss on Saturday could be relied upon heavily in the pass game against a Tulane defense that gave up 313 passing yards last week against Duke.

Zxavian Harris – Zxavian Harris is one of four players on the current roster who played in the Rebels' last meeting with Tulane in 2023.

He's the only one who registered on the stat sheet with three tackles. Averaging 5.7 tackles, 1.2 tackles for loss and 0.7 sacks per game so far in 2025, expect Harris to have a bigger impact this go-around.

Kewan Lacy – Tulane allowed 139 rushing yards and 5.8 yards per carry last week against Duke.

The Green Wave yielded 190 on the ground to South Alabama, including a 107-yard performance by former Rebel Kentrel Bullock. Could another 100-yard day be in the works for Lacy?

Three Players to Watch: Tulane

Jake Retzlaff – Jake Retzlaff is No. 3 in the nation in rushing among quarterbacks. He'll present a challenge similar to the one the No. 1 rushing QB in the nation, Taylen Green of Arkansas, presented to the Rebels last week.

Javion White – Javion White is tied for No. 1 in the nation in interceptions with three through three games. The Rebels will have to account for the top Green Wave defensive back.

Shazz Preston – Former Alabama receiver Shazz Preston broke out for 95 yards on three catches last week against Duke. Keeping an eye on him could be key to limiting big plays.

