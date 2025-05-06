The Expert Take: Ole Miss Football Adds Top-10 Running Back in America to 2026 Haul
De Kalb (Miss.) Kemper Country four-star running back Damarius Yates revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday after a visit to Oxford.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder out of the Magnolia State had the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida State Seminoles and Tennessee Volunteers, among others, battling for a pledge, but it's Ole Miss that has now won out down the stretch.
Yates, a Top-10 running back in America and Top-5 overall prospect in Mississippi, continues receiving rave reviews ahead of his senior campaign.
During his junior season in 2024, he rushed for 1,339 yards and 15 touchdowns while also reeling in 30 receptions for 453 yards and four touchdowns.
Now, it's all focus ahead to his final season on the prep scene with his high school coach intrigued at the potential he attains.
Yates' Kemper County High School head coach, Darius Wren, detailed what the Rebels are getting in the dynamic playmaker.
"He's a joy to coach," Wren told 247Sports. "Anytime you get a chance to coach a player with his skill set and intangibles, it is exciting. You know you do not get to coach to many kids that have the talent and the mindset that go hand in hand.
"He is very coachable and a down to earth kid that loves his teammates and wants to share the spotlight with them.
"I think a cool story is a couple weeks ago, he felt like our freshman running back had a better practice week than him and he came and told me he deserved to start over him. I think that is the type of unselfishness he brings."
Yates continues evolving as a player as he gears up for his senior campaign with his prep squad with Wren detailing his points of focus.
"This year, he is better at being a complete back," Wren said. "We have started to line him up at wide receiver and in the slot to create some mismatches. He is stronger and he added about ten pounds in the offseason to carry the load in between the tackles."
The talented Mississippi native will remain in his home state for his college career after Yates went public with a decision to commit to Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels this past weekend.
