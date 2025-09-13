The Final Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 3 Matchup
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will return to action on Saturday night in Oxford with the Arkansas Razorbacks heading to Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Week 3.
Redshirt-sophomore Austin Simmons will enter the matchup as a "game-time decision" after suffering an ankle injury last Saturday at Kentucky where he led the program to an SEC win in his first conference start.
“Sources: Ole Miss QB Austin Simmons (ankle) is expected to be a game-time decision tonight against Arkansas in Oxford,” ESPN's Pete Thamel reported. “He’ll be monitored in warm-ups and a decision will be made. Back-up Trinidad Chambliss received an uptick in snaps this week.”
The Rebels are preparing for a challenging Week 3 clash against the Razorbacks where Kiffin identified his thoughts on this week's matchup.
"Very competitive team coming in that’s got a lot of really good players and obviously the most important thing for a good team is a quarterback and they’ve got a really special one that’s really good and really a problem," Kiffin said on Wednesday.
“So, we’re going to have our hands full with a defense that plays extremely hard and really, outside of our game for the most part, really held people down last year.”
With kickoff approaching, the final betting lines have been revealed with the odds shrinking ahead of the Week 3 showdown.
A look into the game information, final betting lines and ESPN's Greg McElroy's prediction.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 2-0
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-0
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 3 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -6.5 (-112)
- Arkansas: +6.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -230
- Arkansas: +190
Total
- Over 62.5 (-110)
- Under 62.5 (-110)
ESPN's Greg McElroy Weighs In: Ole Miss Earns the SEC Win
“Ole Miss has not generated a lot of takeaways. They forced just one turnover through two games,” McElroy explained on his show, Always College Football. “Now, Arkansas has shown the ability to pressure the quarterback and create turnovers — four sacks, two interceptions against Arkansas State by itself.
"Arkansas is 7-1 against the spread on the road since the start of last season. Arkansas is 22-11-1 against the spread as an underdog under Sam Pittman, 15-5-1 against the spread on the road under Pittman, and 13-4 against the spread as a road underdog.
“I’ll take Ole Miss, but I think this game will be closer than the experts think. I think it has a chance to be pretty high scoring and I like both offenses that’ll be on the field.”
More Ole Miss News:
The Ole Miss Football Depth Chart: Lane Kiffin and Co. Gearing Up for 2025 Season
Ole Miss Football 'Impressing' Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes Target
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.