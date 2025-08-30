The Final Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia State Panthers in Week 1
No. 21 Ole Miss will take the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night in a Week 1 clash against the Georgia State Panthers to open the regular season.
Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will roll out redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons in his first career start as he prepares to carry the torch from first-round NFL Draft selection - Jaxson Dart.
“I’d definitely say I grew to be a better overall leader on and off the field,” Simmons said. “Just doing those minor corrections on the field when we hit adversity.
"I definitely see a lot of progression over time. Definitely managing the offense, driving down the field. Dealing with certain plays that would hold up the tempo. But, it’s been good overall.”
Simmons will be joined by a myriad of newcomers on offense with the program reconstructing the roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Ole Miss signed Oklahoma State wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling, Wake Forest wide receiver Deuce Alexander, Penn State wide receiver Harrison Wallace III, and Alabama tight end Caleb Odom, among others, as new offensive weapons.
Now, after months of anticipation, the wait is over as the Rebels prepare to take the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night.
A look into the Week 1 game information, final betting lines and ESPN Football Power Index prediction.
Georgia State vs. Ole Miss How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025
- Game Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
- Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Georgia State Record: 0-0
- Ole Miss Record: 0-0
Georgia State vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Georgia State +35.5 (-110)
- Ole Miss -35.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Georgia State (N/A)
- Ole Miss (N/A)
Total
- Over 60.5 (-110)
- Under 60.5 (-110)
ESPN's FPI Weighs In: Ole Miss Shines in Week 1
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will cruise to a Week 1 victory over Georgia State with the computer model giving the program 94.4 percent chance to win.
