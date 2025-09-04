The Injury Report: Ole Miss Football vs. Kentucky Wildcats in Week 2 SEC Matchup
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will hit the road to Lexington (Ky.) this weekend for a Southeastern Conference matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats.
Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons will make his second career start in Week 2 after leading the Rebels to a convincing 63-7 win to open the season over Georgia State.
For Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, he's been impressed with the young signal-caller and the tempo Ole Miss routinely plays with.
“The tempo is the first thing, obviously, they go extremely fast and they dress things up very well. They do what they do, but present it differently. They present it very fast and have very good players out there doing it. A typical team for them, they’re good in all areas," Stoops said.
"Again, I’m very impressed with Austin Simmons. They have four transfer wide receivers that are playmakers that can run. I’m very impressed with their tight ends, very good players.
"Defensively, Pete Golding does a great job, they put a lot of pressure on you, make everything challenging, and tough. So, we’ll have our hands full."
Now, all eyes are on the Week 2 clash between a pair of Southeastern Conference programs.
A look into the game information for Saturday afternoon in Lexington and the full injury report.
The Game Information: Week 2 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Kentucky Wildcats
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Kroger Field - Lexington (Ky.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 1-0
Kentucky Wildcats: 1-0
The Ole Miss Rebels Injury Report
OUT
- Caleb Cunningham
- Luke Hasz
- Traylon Ray
DOUBTFUL
- Terez Davis
- Samari Reed
QUESTIONABLE
- Jaylon Braxton
- Dae’Quan Wright
- Ricky Fletcher
- Dante Core
- Delano Townsend
The Kentucky Wildcats Injury Report:
OUT
- Nic Smith – DL
- David Washington, Jr. – WR
- Preston Bowman – WR
DOUBTFUL
- DJ Miller – WR
QUESTIONABLE
- Jamarion Wilcox – RB
- Aba Seim – OL
PROBABLE
- DJ Waller, Jr. – DB
- M. Humphrey-Grace – DL
