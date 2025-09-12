The Latest Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 3 Matchup
No. 17 Ole Miss returns to Oxford in Week 3 for an SEC matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks to continue the program's conference slate.
After taking down the Kentucky Wildcats last weekend, Lane Kiffin and Co. sit atop the SEC standings as the lone team with an in-confernce victory.
Now, heading into a Week 3 clash against the Arkansas Razorbacks, the competition level rises once against after a pair if wins to open the season.
"They play really hard and playing really fast and give people a lot of problems and play as well as anybody," Kiffin said. "We’re going to have to deal with their improved speed on defense and we’re going to have to be ready for a lot.”
On Friday, the betting lines shifted once again with the odds shrinking for the Rebels after opening as near double-digit favorites. What are the current odds?
A look into the Week 3 game information, latest betting lines and Kiffin's full thoughts on the challenges Arkansas presents.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 2-0
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-0
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 3 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -6.5 (-112)
- Arkansas: +6.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -245
- Arkansas: +200
Total
- Over 62.5 (-110)
- Under 62.5 (-110)
Lane Kiffin's Take: Tremendous Challenge in Week 3
“Really challenging week playing against Arkansas preparing for them. Really good team with dynamic offense and really dynamic quarterback, you know, one of the top offenses statistically in the country in run and pass so these guys present a lot of challenge," Kiffin said this week.
"Coach Petrino’s done a great job there. Even our game last year they did as well as anybody offensively against us in moving the ball and different things.
"On defense, prior to last year we had some tough games against them. We’re gonna have to prepare really well and play our best game of the year."
The SEC Rankings: ESPN FPI Edition
1. Texas
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Ole Miss
5. Tennessee
6. Auburn
7. Missouri
8. Texas A&M
9. LSU
10. Arkansas
11. South Carolina
12. Oklahoma
13. Florida
14. Vanderbilt
15. Kentucky
16. Mississippi State
