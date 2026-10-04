The Ole Miss Position Groups Facing the Most Pressure Against Vanderbilt

The bye week was just what the doctor ordered for the Ole Miss Rebels, who saw themselves stomped by the rolling Florida Gators 52-28 in Gainesville. The Gators, however, suffered the same kind of defeat as the Rebels did, coming off a massive home win only to be trounced on the road.

With an extra seven days to recover and prepare for Vanderbilt on the road this Saturday, the Rebels will need to quickly shut down the feelings of incapability on the defensive side of the ball.

Defensive tackle Will Echoles spoke this week on trying to just play good football rather than working for perfection, and Ole Miss will need to focus on the fundamentals to end the doubt so many have towards the Rebel defense.

The Defensive Line Left Many Questions To Be Answered

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Jamarious Brown (96) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebel defensive line has an immense task to overcome, making the Florida game a one-off incident. Allowing 302 yards on the ground to the Gators, Florida's two-headed monster of Jadan Baugh and Duke Clark completely incapacitated the Ole Miss unit.

It is time for the Rebels to stop licking their wounds. Florida is behind you; Texas and Georgia are not. If Ole Miss continues to dwell on their failures, this season will quickly get away from them.

The Rebels hit the portal hard in the offseason, with a heavy focus being on bolstering the defensive front that lost key contributors like Princewill Umanmielen to LSU and Zxaivian Harris to the NFL (and almost LSU after). Blake Purchase was brought in from Oregon and looked solid for the Rebels up until the Gators matchup where no one in the front seven looked anywhere near their real capabilities.

Alabama and Colorado transfer Jehiem Oatis came to the Rebels full of potential and hype, though he has not lived up to any of it so far in limited participation and even more limited production. At 6-foot-5 and 340 lbs, Oatis is a special athlete for a player of that size, and if Pete Golding can unlock the potential the staff knows is there, the Rebel front will improve immensely.

Returners Jamarious Brown and Kam Franklin have had vastly different campaigns to date. Brown has faded into the background, contributing very little to the Rebels' defensive efforts. Franklin, on the other hand, has been the most consistent player for the Ole Miss front seven, and the Rebels will need him to continue playing at a high level to get full production from their defense.

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