The Practice Report: Ole Miss Football Gearing Up for SEC Matchup Against Arkansas
OXFORD, Miss. – The No. 13 Ole Miss football team sits alone atop the SEC standings as the only team 1-0 in league play after last weekend's win at Kentucky, and Lane Kiffin's Rebels will have a shot at conference win No. 2 this weekend when they host Arkansas at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Handling the Hogs
Last year's 63-31 blowout win at Arkansas might suggest an easy matchup for the Rebels at home in Week 3, but Rebel fans know that comfortable wins over Arkansas don't come often.
The Ole Miss-Arkansas rivalry has produced some of the SEC's wildest contests in recent memory, and that could be the same this season against a Razorback attack that ranks No. 4 nationally in total offense.
"Really challenging week, playing against Arkansas, preparing for them," Kiffin said. "Really good team. Dynamic offense. Really dynamic quarterback.
"One of the top offenses statistically in the country—run and pass. These guys present a lot of challenges. Coach Petrino has done a great job. Last year, they did as well as anybody offensively against us moving the ball."
Prior to last year, the home team had won five straight in the rivalry series.
Also prior to last year, Ole Miss' last 10 victories in the rivalry came by two touchdowns or fewer, including four decided by less than a touchdown. In a game where the margin could be razor thin, the Rebels know they can't lose the turnover battle and expect to win like they did last week in Lexington.
"We have a lot to clean up from last week, especially turnovers and lack of getting turnovers," Kiffin said. "You're not going to win many SEC games at minus-2 in turnover margin. We definitely have to clean that up."
On the Run
Through two weeks, it appears Ole Miss' dangerous ground game has been revived. From 2019-2022, the Rebels finished first or second in the SEC in rushing, averaging more than 200 yards per game in each of those seasons.
In each of the last two seasons, Ole Miss has averaged right around 175 yards on the ground and finished fifth. So far, the Rebels are tied for second with a rushing average of 257.5.
"For the most part, we've had that every year before last year, the ability to run the ball," Kiffin said. "That was good to have it back. Especially when you're on the road in the SEC against a good defense.
"In that game, we played it differently than maybe we would have a year ago, getting the lead and running the ball more."
A big part of that success on the ground has been Kewan Lacy.
The Missouri transfer leads the SEC with 246 rushing yards and four touchdowns through two weeks and was named the Doak Walker National Player of the Week for his efforts against Kentucky.
The star sophomore is remaining humble through his early success in a Rebel uniform.
"I just take it day by day, and whatever God gives me, that's what I go with," Lacy said. "And I just feel like He's giving me the best right now, so I'm thankful for that."
Going Green
While the Arkansas defense looks to slow down Lacy, the Ole Miss defense will have its hands full with a dangerous Razorback rush offense.
Through two games, Arkansas has matched Ole Miss' production on the ground, the two foes tying for second in the SEC at 257.5 yards.
Arkansas is doing it behind the duo of Mike Washington and Taylen Green. Washington, the running back, is averaging 10.8 yards per carry, while the 6-foot-6, 224-pound quarterback Green is just behind at 10.7.
"Really dynamic athlete from a height-weight-speed standpoint, to be able to run like he can," Kiffin said of Green. "I don't think he was fully healthy in our game a year ago. He's a problem.
"He's a lot to deal with. Kind of similar to the South Carolina quarterback. Here's two guys you really have to gameplan for because they're big, and they can throw and run."
Like Lacy, Jaden Yates has made an immediate impact as a transfer. The junior linebacker is second on the team behind TJ Dottery with 14 tackles through two games after transferring from Marshall.
As he prepares for his third appearance in red and blue, Yates is focused on containing Green and the Arkansas ground game.
"He's an athlete. I don't know how many yards and touchdowns he's accounted for, but it's a hefty amount. He's stuffed the stat sheet for sure," Yates said of Green.
"It'll be important for us to make sure everybody's doing their job to keep him as contained as possible as a thrower and a passer."
