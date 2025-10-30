The Practice Report: Ole Miss Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 10
OXFORD, Miss. – No. 7 Ole Miss (7-1, 4-1 SEC), coming off a gritty win at No. 13 Oklahoma, will look to keep their momentum alive against the South Carolina (3-5, 1-5 SEC) on Saturday night, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media earlier this week to preview the 6 p.m. kickoff in Oxford. Players Kapena Gushiken, Harrison Wallace III, and Trace Bruckler also spoke during this week's practice reports, presented by Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center.
Ride the Wave
The Rebels' 34-28 win in Norman marked the program's highest ranked road victory since 2016, which was powered by a strong offensive showing.
Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss threw for 315 yards, while wideouts Winston Watkins and Cayden Lee combined for 171 receiving yards against one of the nation's top defenses.
"He (Watkins) and Cayden, when you look at that position, they played a phenomenal game between the two of them and made some very big time plays," Kiffin said.
Tight end Trace Bruckler, a transfer who caught the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, called the moment surreal.
"I've had some big games in high school," Bruckler said, "but nothing compares to doing it in front of 85,000 people."
Meanwhile, the defense delivered a strong bounce-back performance. Gushiken, a Washington State transfer, credited preparation and mindset.
"It comes with preparation," Gushiken said. "We prepared like crazy, felt confident going into the game, and we handled business."
Defending the Homefront
After two straight road games, the Rebels return to Vaught Hemingway for three consecutive home matchups before heading to Starkville in November for the Egg Bowl—meaning they won't leave Mississippi again during the regular season.
"I feel like it's an advantage being at home for these next couple of games and not having to travel far for the Egg Bowl," Wallace said. "It really helps not being tired with all the traveling."
The Rebels have been very strong at home in recent years. Since the start of the 2023 season, they've dropped only one game in Oxford and have lost just six total under Kiffin's tenure.
"I hope our fans have a lot of energy and create a great atmosphere for us," Kiffin added.
With momentum on their side and the comfort of home field, the Rebels are well positioned to build on their impressive record in Oxford.
Staying Focused
Despite last week's statement win, Kiffin made it clear that Ole Miss can't afford to overlook what he called a "dangerous" South Carolina team. Gushiken echoed that mindset.
"We're gonna focus on the next opponent and go 1-0," Gushiken said. "Communication and confidence has been huge. It just leads into the preparation week after week. We trust that each of us are going to do our job and focus on the small things."
Led by fifth-year head coach Shane Beamer, the Gamecocks are searching for consistency after a tough SEC slate. Last weekend, the Gamecocks nearly upset No. 4 Alabama before a late Crimson Tide touchdown sealed the win.
The Rebels defeated the Gamecocks 27-3 a year ago in Columbia. The Rebel defense held star QB LaNorris Sellers in check but Kiffin says 'preparation and execution" will be key against the "elite" play of Sellers this year.
As Ole Miss eyes a potential playoff run, maintaining focus and execution against a determined South Carolina team will be crucial to sustaining their momentum.
