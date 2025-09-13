The Preview: Ole Miss Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 3 SEC Showdown
OXFORD, Miss. – The No. 13 Ole Miss football team hosts Arkansas for its SEC home opener on Saturday evening, continuing one of the conference's closest rivalries in recent years.
How to Watch: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas
Date: Saturday, Sept. 13
Time: 6 p.m. CT
Location: Oxford, Mississippi
Site: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com/watch
Natural Rivals
Last season, Ole Miss raced past Arkansas 63-31 for a rare blowout win over their next-door rivals from the Natural State.
Prior to last year, the home team had won five straight in the rivalry series.
Also prior to last year, Ole Miss' last 10 victories in the rivalry came by two touchdowns or fewer, including four decided by less than a touchdown. Expect another close contest with the Hogs.
Hog Offensive
Arkansas has lit up the scoreboard through two weeks. The Razorbacks rank No. 4 nationally in total offense, No. 5 in scoring offense, No. 13 in passing offense and No. 17 in rushing offense. This will be the toughest test yet for the new-look Ole Miss defense.
Big Plays Wanted
The Ole Miss defense has been solid through two weeks in 2025, but the massive sacks and turnovers that were its calling card last year haven't come yet.
In 2024, Ole Miss was in the top 25 nationally in turnovers created (23) and turnover margin (0.77/game). So far in 2025, the Rebels have created just one and are tied for 118th with a -1.5/game average.
The Rebels led the nation with 4.0 sacks per game last season but have just four through two games thus far.
Chewing Up Grass
True to the nature of their mascot, the Razorbacks have been chewing up the turf with a strong ground game this season, thanks to the two-headed monster of Mike Washington and Taylen Green.
Washington has 18 carries for 195 yards and 10.8 yard-per-carry average. Green is at 18 carries for 192 yards and a 10.7 average. Ole Miss must contain the run game to win Saturday.
Starting Strong
The Ole Miss football team enduring slow starts to win both of its first two games, but the Rebels won't always survive by digging an early hole.
Austin Simmons has two interceptions in each of the first two games, and both came in the first quarter. Can Ole Miss rectify its rough starts against Arkansas?
