The Preview: Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Pivotal Sugar Bowl Showdown

NEW ORLEANS – No. 6 Ole Miss will take on No. 3 Georgia in the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoffs, Thursday, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.

How to Watch: Ole Miss vs. Georgia

Date: Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Location: New Orleans, La.

Site: Caesars Superdome

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Live Audio: OleMissSports.com

The Rematch

This will be the second meeting this season between the Rebels and Bulldogs. In their first matchup on Oct 18, Ole Miss and Georgia combined to score 78 points over the first 11 drives. This will also mark the first postseason meeting between the two programs. Overall, it will be the 50th time the teams have faced off, with Georgia holding a 34-14-1 advantage in the series.

Sugar History

Ole Miss will be making its 11th appearance in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, which ranks fourth among all schools nationally. The Rebels hold a 6-4 all-time record in the Sugar Bowl.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Second-Half Shutdown

The Rebels defense has elevated its play later in the season. Since Nov. 1, Ole Miss has allowed just 4.6 points and 143.8 yards per game in the second half.

Bowl Success

This will be the Rebels' 43rd bowl appearance. They entered the 2025 season with a .643 bowl winning percentage, ranking second nationally.

Chambliss Era

Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has made history this season, leading Ole Miss to its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. Chambliss finished eighth in Heisman voting and is averaging 338.5 yards of total offense per game.

Trinidad Chambliss Chimes In:

“Playing Tulane, we definitely needed to clean up some things, and you could tell we had a break from football,” Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss said on Tuesday.

“They were some things we weren’t clicking on offensive-wise and some defensive things. But I feel like it was good to get that game under Tulane and now transition into Georgia.

“I think that playing as much football as you can helps you with the rhythm of things and gets you used to playoff football. And the more games you play, the more confident you get because you played another game and it’s recent.

"You know what you did a week ago. So I feel like that helps. But I mean, they had a long break, so their bodies are pretty refreshed right now.”

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: